Education Forward Arizona Celebrates Collaboration and Innovation in Education at ‘An Inspired Evening’

BY Frontdoors Media

Vince Roig, Gema Duarte Luna, Paul J. Luna & Co-Chair Barbara Ryan Thompson

October 29, 2025 nearly 400 education, business and community leaders gathered at the J.W. Marriott Camelback Inn for the sold out event – “An InspirED Evening,” Education Forward Arizona’s signature celebration of leadership, service and impact in education.

Co-Chairs: Barbara Ryan Thompson & Scott Vanderpool

Presenting Sponsors: Arizona Public Service (APS), Arizona State University, Freeport-McMoRan & Helios Education Foundation.

Honorees: Luminary Award – Paul J. Luna, President and CEO of Helios Education Foundation | North Star Award – Arizona GEAR UP | Stellar Achievement Award – Dr. Judy Robles, Associate Director in Sun Devil Athletics at Arizona State University

Notable Moments: The annual event honored three outstanding champions whose vision and commitment have advanced opportunities for Arizona students and strengthened the state’s education and workforce pipeline. “This year’s honorees embody the very best of what it means to lead with purpose,” said Education Forward Arizona President and CEO Rich Nickel. “Their vision, service and dedication are lighting the path forward for students and communities across Arizona.” Proceeds from the event support Education Forward Arizona’s scholarships and student programs, as well as its ongoing work to champion education as the key to a stronger economy and better quality of life for all Arizonans.

Photos courtesy of Wilmar Media & Shane Marie Kim Photography

Wayne Mellon, Co-Chair Scott Vanderpool Board members Shelley Mellon & John Fees Ron Butler & GEAR UP, Award accepted by Dr. Ramona Mellot Diana B. Figueroa, Stellar Achievement Award Honoree Dr. Judy Robles & Board Co-Chair Scott Vanderpool & Lorenzo Chavez Jane LaRocca Roig, Dr. Chevy Humphrey & Charlene Manager