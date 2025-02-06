Star-Studded ‘Eddie Johnson & Friends Celebrity Dinner’ benefits Helping Hands for Single Moms

Athlete Arrival – Tim Kempton

This year’s event supporting Helping Hands for Single Moms at Talking Stick Resort on October 19, 2024 included more than 400 attendees who converged to honor and encourage single moms.

Chairs: Joy & Eddie Johnson

Honorees: The event recognized the accomplishments of 32 nursing students

Presenting Sponsors: Talking Stick Resort & Asset Preservation Wealth and Tax Advisors

Dollars Raised: $556,000

Emcee: Brad Perry

Auctioneer: Dr. Sarah James

Entertainment: Jade Johnson – Singer/Songwriter

Notable Moments: The evening commenced with a stirring rendition of the National Anthem performed by Jade Johnson, who provided vibrant musical entertainment later in the program as well. Moving video tributes emoted the impact the programs that Helping Hands for Single Moms have for single moms and their families. A lively auction and a good-natured roast of Phoenix Suns Ring of Honor Inductee, Shawn Marion, by roast masters Eddie Johnson, Kurt Thomas and Casey Jacobsen added to the jubilant atmosphere. Perhaps the most moving moment of the night was a standing ovation for the 32 nursing students on stage who received support from the beneficiary.

Photos Courtesy of: Polyvision Photography