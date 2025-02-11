Duet’s ‘Giving in the Garden Party’ Celebrates Caregivers and Community 

Event Chair Dawn Katek & Charlie Katek

A memorable Giving in the Garden Party at the stunning Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale on November 17, 2024 succeeded in supporting Duet Partners in Health & Aging.

Chair: Dawn Katek

Honoree: Dr. Pauline Boss — The Rev. Dr. Dosia Carlson Legacy Award

Silver Sponsors: Arizona Complete Health, Cigna Healthcare & Lilly A Medicine Company

Emcee: Kaley O’Kelley – ABC15 Arizona

Entertainment: Acoustic music provided by Kurtis Adair

Décor: Duet Event Committee

Caterer: Mountain Shadows Resort

Photos courtesy of: Elena & Jim

Notable Moments: The “Giving in the Garden” event brought together a vibrant community of supporters to enjoy a day of philanthropy and celebration. Guests delighted in a dynamic raffle, an array of silent auction treasures, and a delectable brunch spread all accompanied by soothing tones of acoustic music. The event showcased the inspiring voices of Duet participants, facilitators and volunteers, who shared their compelling stories and personal journeys. The highlight of the event was the heartfelt recognition of Pauline Boss, Ph.D., a trailblazing researcher and author whose groundbreaking work forms the foundation of Duet’s Finding Meaning & Hope Institute and discussion series. In a moving presentation, Dr. Boss was honored with the Reverend Dr. Dosia Carlson Legacy Award, which included a beautifully custom-framed Navajo rug. This special acknowledgment celebrated her work’s profound impact, particularly its translation into Diné and its use by the Navajo Nation. Together, the testimonials and special recognition underscored the transformative power of Duet’s mission to support familial caregivers and to enhance health and aging with dignity and grace.