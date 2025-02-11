Visit Fabulous Food

Feb. 11, 2025

Duet’s ‘Giving in the Garden Party’ Celebrates Caregivers and Community 

Event Chair Dawn Katek & Charlie Katek

A memorable Giving in the Garden Party at the stunning Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale on November 17, 2024 succeeded in supporting Duet Partners in Health & Aging.

Chair: Dawn Katek

Honoree: Dr. Pauline Boss — The Rev. Dr. Dosia Carlson Legacy Award

Silver Sponsors: Arizona Complete Health, Cigna Healthcare & Lilly A Medicine Company

Emcee: Kaley O’Kelley – ABC15 Arizona

Entertainment: Acoustic music provided by Kurtis Adair

Décor: Duet Event Committee

Caterer: Mountain Shadows Resort

Photos courtesy of: Elena & Jim

Notable Moments: The “Giving in the Garden” event brought together a vibrant community of supporters to enjoy a day of philanthropy and celebration. Guests delighted in a dynamic raffle, an array of silent auction treasures, and a delectable brunch spread all accompanied by soothing tones of acoustic music. The event showcased the inspiring voices of Duet participants, facilitators and volunteers, who shared their compelling stories and personal journeys. The highlight of the event was the heartfelt recognition of Pauline Boss, Ph.D., a trailblazing researcher and author whose groundbreaking work forms the foundation of Duet’s Finding Meaning & Hope Institute and discussion series. In a moving presentation, Dr. Boss was honored with the Reverend Dr. Dosia Carlson Legacy Award, which included a beautifully custom-framed Navajo rug. This special acknowledgment celebrated her work’s profound impact, particularly its translation into Diné and its use by the Navajo Nation. Together, the testimonials and special recognition underscored the transformative power of Duet’s mission to support familial caregivers and to enhance health and aging with dignity and grace.

 

Honoree Dr. Pauline Boss
Bob Roth with Cypress HomeCare Solutions
Duet Grandparent Fred Yu
Board President Cheryl Plewa
Call to Compassion Speaker AJ Katek
Emcee Kaley O’Kelley
Executive Director Ann Wheat
The Scene
Avatar photo

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene
Visit Scott Foust

From Frontdoors Magazine

Winter 2025 Cover Story: Lessons in Love

Winter 2025 Cover Story: Lessons in Love

Next Doors: A Program with Heart

Next Doors: A Program with Heart

Bookmarked: Ken Snyder, DDS

Bookmarked: Ken Snyder, DDS

Kitchen Doors: Nature’s Friend, Beauty’s Blend

Kitchen Doors: Nature’s Friend, Beauty’s Blend

Back to Top