‘Dinner With Oppenheimer & Truman’ Offers an Evening of Insights Benefitting the O’Connor Institute
The Sandra Day O’Connor Institute for American Democracy held its Annual History Dinner on November 16, 2024, at The Phoenician Resort featuring ‘Dinner with Oppenheimer & Truman’ for a sold-out audience.
Dinner Co-Chairs: Ellen & Howard Katz | Margot & Dennis Knight
Evening Benefactors: The Burton Family Foundation | Sue & Bud Selig
Distinguished Speaker: Kai Bird — Pulitzer Prize-Winning Author | Spirit of Democracy Award Recipient
Moderator: Dr. Kurt Graham of Truman Presidential Library
Notable Moments: The annual dinner served as a tribute to two pivotal figures of the 20th century: President Harry S. Truman and J. Robert Oppenheimer. A fireside chat between author and historian Kai Bird and Dr. Graham, former director of the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library, provided the audience with a glimpse into the unique relationship between the two historical figures. The dinner menu paid homage to culinary trends of postwar America and the duality of a nation rooted in tradition while navigating the complexities of a globalized future.
Photos courtesy of Sandra Day O’Connor Institute for American Democracy