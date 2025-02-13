‘Dinner With Oppenheimer & Truman’ Offers an Evening of Insights Benefitting the O’Connor Institute

Steve & Lois Savage, Dennis & Margo Knight, Kai Bird, Dr. Kurt Graham, Ellen & Howard Katz with Nita & Phil Francis

The Sandra Day O’Connor Institute for American Democracy held its Annual History Dinner on November 16, 2024, at The Phoenician Resort featuring ‘Dinner with Oppenheimer & Truman’ for a sold-out audience.

Dinner Co-Chairs: Ellen & Howard Katz | Margot & Dennis Knight

Evening Benefactors: The Burton Family Foundation | Sue & Bud Selig

Distinguished Speaker: Kai Bird — Pulitzer Prize-Winning Author | Spirit of Democracy Award Recipient

Moderator: Dr. Kurt Graham of Truman Presidential Library

Notable Moments: The annual dinner served as a tribute to two pivotal figures of the 20th century: President Harry S. Truman and J. Robert Oppenheimer. A fireside chat between author and historian Kai Bird and Dr. Graham, former director of the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library, provided the audience with a glimpse into the unique relationship between the two historical figures. The dinner menu paid homage to culinary trends of postwar America and the duality of a nation rooted in tradition while navigating the complexities of a globalized future.

Photos courtesy of Sandra Day O’Connor Institute for American Democracy