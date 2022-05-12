‘Dinner on the Desert’ featuring Chihuly Exhibit Raises $450K for Desert Botanical Garden
The Event: Dinner on the Desert 2022
The Cause: Desert Botanical Garden
Event Date: April 23, 2022
Location: Desert Botanical Garden
Presenting Sponsor: Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona
Event Co-Chairs: Mac & Russ Perlich
Dollars Raised: $450,000
Entertainment: Vignettes throughout the Garden featured Pete Pancrazi Jazz Duo, AJ Odneal Duo, Jack Alves, Jazz Manouche from ZAZU West & artist Paige Poppe
Caterer: Fabulous Foods Fine Catering & Events
Notable Moments: The 36th annual dinner started at sunset with a tour of the “Chihuly in the Desert” exhibit among the beautiful desert landscapes and for the first time, an exhibit of additional works in Dorrance Hall. Guests then found their tables for dinner placed in several areas throughout the garden to enjoy the cool evening air and conversation throughout the three-course dinner. Event proceeds support the Garden as the global leader in desert plant conservation and its mission to advance excellence in education, research and exhibition of desert plants.
Photos courtesy of Haute Media