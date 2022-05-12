‘Dinner on the Desert’ featuring Chihuly Exhibit Raises $450K for Desert Botanical Garden

The Event: Dinner on the Desert 2022

The Cause: Desert Botanical Garden

Event Date: April 23, 2022

Location: Desert Botanical Garden

Presenting Sponsor: Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona

Event Co-Chairs: Mac & Russ Perlich

Dollars Raised: $450,000

Entertainment: Vignettes throughout the Garden featured Pete Pancrazi Jazz Duo, AJ Odneal Duo, Jack Alves, Jazz Manouche from ZAZU West & artist Paige Poppe

Caterer: Fabulous Foods Fine Catering & Events

Notable Moments: The 36th annual dinner started at sunset with a tour of the “Chihuly in the Desert” exhibit among the beautiful desert landscapes and for the first time, an exhibit of additional works in Dorrance Hall. Guests then found their tables for dinner placed in several areas throughout the garden to enjoy the cool evening air and conversation throughout the three-course dinner. Event proceeds support the Garden as the global leader in desert plant conservation and its mission to advance excellence in education, research and exhibition of desert plants.

Photos courtesy of Haute Media

Adriana & Nikos Murrietta, Lori Higuera & Marci Koke

Steve & Kathleen Taddie

James & Faye Kitchel with Clede & Fred Gorrell

Tom Lewis, Gena & Harry Bonsall & Jan Lewis

Mal Jozoff, Sandi & Bob Williams, Jane Jozoff, Dennis Knight, Charles & Meredith von Arenschildt, Margot Knight & Michiel and Jennifer Schuitemaker

Seated: Kay & Bill Kilpatrick, Sally Odegard & Paula Byrne | Standing: Judy Opatrny, Carter & Susan Emerson & Don Opatrny

Artist Paige Poppe, Painting in the Garden