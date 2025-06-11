Annual ‘Dinner on the Desert’ Enchants Attendees With the Splendor of Desert Botanical Garden
On April 26, 2025, Desert Botanical Garden hosted its stunning “Dinner on the Desert” event in the garden amid its Sonoran splendor. Attendees were immersed in lush desert flora while enjoying live music, delicious bites and sips.
Chair: Adriana Murrietta
Leading Sponsors: 1834, A Division of Old National Bank | APS | Bartlett Tree Experts | Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona | Freeport-McMoRan | Jordan Rose & Rob Walton | JPMorgan Chase & Co. | Rest Assured, LLC | SRP | Welcome to Arizona | V&P Nurseries
Entertainment: Live Jazz performances by What’s the Big Idea & ZAZU West
Caterer: Fabulous Food
Notable Moments: The beautiful evening set the stage for the greeting and walk with signature cocktails through the Desert Botanical Garden to the incredible silent auction in Dorrance Hall. Costumed dancers and musicians dotted the path, making the arrival festive for all who came to support the organization. Filled with unique cacti, collectibles and trips, the online auction was a huge success in supporting the event’s fundraising goals. Per tradition, once the auction ended, hosts escorted their guests to tables set amongst the various backdrops of the Garden to enjoy each other’s company, music and a fabulous three-course dinner inspired by the surrounding beauty of spring blooms.
Photos courtesy of Desert Botanical Garden