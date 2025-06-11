Annual ‘Dinner on the Desert’ Enchants Attendees With the Splendor of Desert Botanical Garden

BY Frontdoors Media

Event Chair Adriana Murrietta with Ken Schutz, The Dr. William Huizingh Executive Director

On April 26, 2025, Desert Botanical Garden hosted its stunning “Dinner on the Desert” event in the garden amid its Sonoran splendor. Attendees were immersed in lush desert flora while enjoying live music, delicious bites and sips.

Chair: Adriana Murrietta

Leading Sponsors: 1834, A Division of Old National Bank | APS | Bartlett Tree Experts | Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona | Freeport-McMoRan | Jordan Rose & Rob Walton | JPMorgan Chase & Co. | Rest Assured, LLC | SRP | Welcome to Arizona | V&P Nurseries

Entertainment: Live Jazz performances by What’s the Big Idea & ZAZU West

Caterer: Fabulous Food

Notable Moments: The beautiful evening set the stage for the greeting and walk with signature cocktails through the Desert Botanical Garden to the incredible silent auction in Dorrance Hall. Costumed dancers and musicians dotted the path, making the arrival festive for all who came to support the organization. Filled with unique cacti, collectibles and trips, the online auction was a huge success in supporting the event’s fundraising goals. Per tradition, once the auction ended, hosts escorted their guests to tables set amongst the various backdrops of the Garden to enjoy each other’s company, music and a fabulous three-course dinner inspired by the surrounding beauty of spring blooms.

Photos courtesy of Desert Botanical Garden

Rebecca Ailes-Fine & Amy Flood Helene, Gundel Dorrance & Jacquie Dorrance Connie & Dan Perez Barkley Payne & Christopher Ebert Colin Tetreault & Jenny Holsman Tetreault Linda Herold, John Otto & Sandra Wilken Amador Padilla & Kimberlee Reimann Padilla Rachel & Brett Nicholas Neal & Melanie Stuckenberg with Sonia & Raj Singhal Linda Norquist & David Martinez, III Susan Hull, Greg Holcomb, Todd Nickey, Holly Ogden, Scott Burdick & Gordon Ogden Pam Kolbe, Cathy Kleeman, Susan Westra, Jan Lewis, Tahnia McKeever, Katie Cobb, Ann Denk, Cindy Watts & Ardie Evans with Betsey Moore, Sydney Fox, Amy Thurston & Sarah Suggs The Deloitte Team with host Ken Udenze The My Sister’s Closet guests hosted by Ann Siner The Womble Bond Dickinson Guests hosted by Laura Lo Bianco The Littler Mendelson Firm guests hosted by Gia DeMichele & Yijee Jeong Cathy & Mo Stein, Lisa Shover Kackley & Jerry Kackley, Beth Byrnes & Bart Faber, Adam Goodman with Rebecca Ailes-Fine & Peter Fine Stephanie & Jerry Smyth, Carla Chavarria, Neda & Quintin Boyce, Alana Hernandez, Adriana & Nikcos Murrietta, Laura Franco French, Kaitlyn Marx & Christine Oden The Stunning Welcome Experience