‘Dinner in the Desert’ Event Celebrates Benevilla’s Multigenerational Enrichment 

BY Frontdoors Media

Bob Suhr, Joanne Byers, Surprise Mayor Kevin Sartor & Sarah Sartor, Amapola Judd-Shimp & Cody Conklin

Benevilla held it’s ‘Dinner in the Desert’ event on February 28, 2025, at The Barn at Desert Foothills to support their efforts to enhance the wellbeing and quality of life for older adults and their families.

Presenting Sponsor: Arrowhead Lexus

Entertainment: Rob West Band

Notable Moments: The event made tremendous use of the beautiful Sonoran Desert backdrop while welcoming guests to a fireside sunset cocktail reception amid the saguaros. During the program Benevilla leaders spoke to the array of services the organization provides to older West Valley residents and their families. From memory care day programs to in-home support, caregiver respites and community resources, the organization aims to serve not only the aging population but their families and caregivers as well. A rousing Gold Rush Claim and silent auction helped to raise funds that will assist the organization in their vision of providing a better quality of life for everyone at every age. After the program, guests danced the night away to live music.

Photos courtesy of Benevilla