Dinner With Eisenhower Celebrates History and the O’Connor Institute
The Event: Dinner with Eisenhower – The War Years
The Cause: Sandra Day O’Connor Institute For American Democracy
Event Date: November 19, 2021
Location: Arizona BIltmore Resort
Event Co-Chairs: Dionne & Francis Najafi and Terry & Steve Roman
Honorary Chairs: Jacquie & Bennett Dorrance and Penny & Larry Gunning
Presenting Sponsors: Benovia Winery / Joe Anderson and Mary Dewane
Spirit of Democracy Honoree: Matthew P. Feeney
Keynote Speaker: David Eisenhower, grandson of Dwight D. Eisenhower and author of Eisenhower at War 1943-1945
Entertainment: The Glenn Miller Orchestra
Notable Moments: Once again, the O’Connor Institute History Dinner series was an incredible evening immersed in the theme of the American icon being celebrated. This year the Pulitzer Prize finalist and grandson of President Dwight Eisenhower, David Eisenhower, was the keynote speaker. Senator Jon Kyl conducted the Fireside Chat with Mr. Eisenhower following his expert presentation. Two World War II veterans were present, Hon. General Gregory Melikian and Frederick “Big Cat” Peterson, and received a standing ovation.
Photos courtesy of Marion Rhoades Photography