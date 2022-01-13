Visit Barrett-Jackson Leaderboard

Jan. 13, 2022

Dinner With Eisenhower Celebrates History and the O’Connor Institute

David Eisenhower, Matthew Feeney, Gay Wray and Sarah Suggs

The Event: Dinner with Eisenhower – The War Years

The Cause: Sandra Day O’Connor Institute For American Democracy

Event Date: November 19, 2021

Location: Arizona BIltmore Resort

Event Co-Chairs: Dionne & Francis Najafi and Terry & Steve Roman

Honorary Chairs: Jacquie & Bennett Dorrance and Penny & Larry Gunning

Presenting Sponsors: Benovia Winery / Joe Anderson and Mary Dewane

Spirit of Democracy Honoree: Matthew P. Feeney

Keynote Speaker: David Eisenhower, grandson of Dwight D. Eisenhower and author of Eisenhower at War 1943-1945

Entertainment: The Glenn Miller Orchestra

Notable Moments: Once again, the O’Connor Institute History Dinner series was an incredible evening immersed in the theme of the American icon being celebrated. This year the Pulitzer Prize finalist and grandson of President Dwight Eisenhower, David Eisenhower, was the keynote speaker. Senator Jon Kyl conducted the Fireside Chat with Mr. Eisenhower following his expert presentation. Two World War II veterans were present, Hon. General Gregory Melikian and Frederick “Big Cat” Peterson, and received a standing ovation.  

 Photos courtesy of Marion Rhoades Photography 

Co-Chairs Steve & Terry Roman with David Eisenhower and Co-Chairs Dionne & Francis Najafi
Ambassador Barbara Barrett & Dr. Craig Barrett
Nelson Mar & The Honorable Kimberly Yee with Deborah & Tim Bateman
Duffy & Pat McMahon with Gay Wray
Tom & Jan Lewis
Catherine Jacobsen, Kolby Moffatt, Cheryl Norris & Janie True
Brian Day O’Connor & Shawn O’Connor
Fred Pakis & Rebecca Pierson
The fascinating display of memorabilia from the Arizona Military Museum
Replica place settings of the era and the menu representing the Eisenhower administration awaited each guest at their table
David Eisenhower
The famous Glenn Miller Orchestra

