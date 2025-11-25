Dignity Blooms at Duet’s Annual ‘Giving in the Garden’ Party

BY Frontdoors Media

Honoree Bob Roth, Susie Roth, Samantha-Jo Roth Browner & Amy Dox

On November 9, 2025, the sunny lawn of the Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort set the scene for Duet Partners in Aging and its annual ‘Giving in the Garden‘ Party. The event celebrated the people and organizations that enable the community to age with dignity and compassion.

Chair: Dawn Katek

Honoree: Bob Roth — The Reverend Dr. Dosia Carlson Legacy Award

Dignity Sponsors: CenterWell Senior Primary Care, Cypress Home Care Solutions & Scan

Funds Raised: >$164k

Emcee: Terri Ouellette — ABC15

Entertainment: Musical performance by Stanley Serrano

Florist: Centerpieces crafted by Duet Program Participants

Notable Moments: Musician Stanley Serrano serenaded guests as they brunched and admired an impressive collection of silent auction items. Nick Buettner, Community and Corporate Program Director, spoke about his work with The Blue Zones Project — an international, community-based initiative inspired by the world’s longest-lived cultures. The project aims to make healthy choices more natural and accessible and is the focus of a recent Netflix documentary. Bob Roth received the Rev. Dr. Dosia Carlson Legacy Award for his unwavering commitment to Duet’s mission, shaped both by his personal experiences and through his professional efforts as co-founder of Cypress HomeCare Solutions. The event also honored the many contributions of Executive Director Ann Wheat, announcing her upcoming retirement, and welcomed her successor, Dr. Melissa Boyston. A standout moment of the afternoon came from Desert Ron, who generously matched donations up to $32k. The silent auction and call to action generated critical funds that will allow the organization to continue providing compassionate services to family caregivers and aging adults at no cost.

Photos by Elena & Jim

Sarah Kerney & Nick Buettner Board and Executive Leadership_ Kamal Logue, Dr. Melissa Boydston, Cheryl Plewa, Maria Maskell, Honoree Bob Roth, Chair Dawn Katek, Ann Wheat, Daniel Froetscher Board Member Cheryl Plewa Katie Henning & Chair Dawn Katek Carol & Bill Heimann Dona Kay Hakes & Patty Bowen Juana Hernandez & Guest Janne & Tom Gutierrez Lisa McCormick Dr. Melissa Boydston Emcee Terri Ouellette Stanley Serrano