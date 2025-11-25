Dignity Blooms at Duet’s Annual ‘Giving in the Garden’ Party
On November 9, 2025, the sunny lawn of the Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort set the scene for Duet Partners in Aging and its annual ‘Giving in the Garden‘ Party. The event celebrated the people and organizations that enable the community to age with dignity and compassion.
Chair: Dawn Katek
Honoree: Bob Roth — The Reverend Dr. Dosia Carlson Legacy Award
Dignity Sponsors: CenterWell Senior Primary Care, Cypress Home Care Solutions & Scan
Funds Raised: >$164k
Emcee: Terri Ouellette — ABC15
Entertainment: Musical performance by Stanley Serrano
Florist: Centerpieces crafted by Duet Program Participants
Notable Moments: Musician Stanley Serrano serenaded guests as they brunched and admired an impressive collection of silent auction items. Nick Buettner, Community and Corporate Program Director, spoke about his work with The Blue Zones Project — an international, community-based initiative inspired by the world’s longest-lived cultures. The project aims to make healthy choices more natural and accessible and is the focus of a recent Netflix documentary. Bob Roth received the Rev. Dr. Dosia Carlson Legacy Award for his unwavering commitment to Duet’s mission, shaped both by his personal experiences and through his professional efforts as co-founder of Cypress HomeCare Solutions. The event also honored the many contributions of Executive Director Ann Wheat, announcing her upcoming retirement, and welcomed her successor, Dr. Melissa Boyston. A standout moment of the afternoon came from Desert Ron, who generously matched donations up to $32k. The silent auction and call to action generated critical funds that will allow the organization to continue providing compassionate services to family caregivers and aging adults at no cost.
Photos by Elena & Jim