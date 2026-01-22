Desert Foundation Auxiliary Celebrates the ‘59th Annual Desert Ball’

BY Frontdoors Media

2025 DFA Debutantes Front Row Left to Right: Katherine Brooke Layman, Marinna Pascale Syms, Ashlee Taylor Cowley, Kathryn Georgia Cross, Larsen Elizabeth Schnepf, Jinsey Jean Mayer, Victoria Houston Brinkley Back Row Left to Right: Kaisey Elizabeth Cobb, Payton Reese Gapusan, Elle Catherine McCreery, Charlotte Rose Ashman, Kallie Kay Osmussen, Savannah Shea Shorb, Landry Blaire Gardemann

The Desert Foundation Auxiliary (DFA) celebrated 59 years of tradition with the ‘Desert Ball’ on December 20, 2025, held in the Grand Ballroom of The Phoenician Resort. A hallmark of Scottsdale’s social season, the elegant evening honored community, legacy, and the formal presentation of fourteen Debutantes.

Co-Chairs: Nicole Cundiff & Liz Pierson

Benefitting Charities: The Miracle League of Arizona & AzDA Cares

Décor & Florals: White House Studios

Notable Moments: The event was a celebration of excellence, service, and community leadership. Fourteen Debutantes from the Scottsdale Unified School District, the City of Scottsdale, and the towns of Paradise Valley and Carefree were formally presented during the elegant evening. Surrounded by family and friends, the young women were welcomed home during their first year of college, making the event a meaningful holiday tradition. The ballroom was adorned with decadent florals and luxurious finishing touches, creating a setting befitting one of the area’s most anticipated social events. Guests danced the night away enjoying the culmination of the year’s efforts. Together, tradition and generosity defined a memorable celebration that continues to shape DFA’s future.

Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios

Co-Chairs Nicole Cundiff & Liz Pierson

DFA Debutantes & Presenters

Alec Cross & Kathryn Georgia Cross

Marinna Pascale Syms, Meredith Syms, Mark Syms, & Stefan Asher

Johnny Wissink, DFA President Susan Wissink, Mike Wissink & Ally Wissink

2025 DFA Debutantes

Past DFA Debutantes











