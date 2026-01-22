Desert Foundation Auxiliary Celebrates the ‘59th Annual Desert Ball’
The Desert Foundation Auxiliary (DFA) celebrated 59 years of tradition with the ‘Desert Ball’ on December 20, 2025, held in the Grand Ballroom of The Phoenician Resort. A hallmark of Scottsdale’s social season, the elegant evening honored community, legacy, and the formal presentation of fourteen Debutantes.
Co-Chairs: Nicole Cundiff & Liz Pierson
Benefitting Charities: The Miracle League of Arizona & AzDA Cares
Décor & Florals: White House Studios
Notable Moments: The event was a celebration of excellence, service, and community leadership. Fourteen Debutantes from the Scottsdale Unified School District, the City of Scottsdale, and the towns of Paradise Valley and Carefree were formally presented during the elegant evening. Surrounded by family and friends, the young women were welcomed home during their first year of college, making the event a meaningful holiday tradition. The ballroom was adorned with decadent florals and luxurious finishing touches, creating a setting befitting one of the area’s most anticipated social events. Guests danced the night away enjoying the culmination of the year’s efforts. Together, tradition and generosity defined a memorable celebration that continues to shape DFA’s future.
Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios