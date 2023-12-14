Visit The Phoenician (billboard)

Dec. 14, 2023

Desert Botanical Garden Celebrates Opening of Incredible Fernando Botero Exhibit

Juan Camilo Montana with Event Co-Chairs Linda Norquist & Adriana Murrietta

Desert Botanical Garden kicked off its new “Fernado Botero: El Maestro” exhibit on Oct. 5, 2023. This showing was made possible by a collaboration between the Garden and the Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA). 

Presenting Sponsors: The Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation | SRP | Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture

Event Co-Chairs: Linda Norquist & Adriana Murrietta

Entertainment: Jaleo

Notable MomentsEvery aspect of this special evening in the Garden was inspired by Colombian culture in celebration of renowned figurative artist and sculptor Fernando Botero. Authentic culinary delights, tropical drinks, rich coffees and decadent desserts were served at the outdoor party as guests took their turns entering the exhibit to experience the many large and impressive paintings on display. It was a “WOW” evening for all who attended. 

Photos courtesy of Tim Trumble

Pamela Steele, Rob Loeb and Laura & Paul Lo Bianco
Mark Edwards, Steve & Robin Woodworth and Ann Ewen
Gabriela Urtiaga, Ken Schutz, Dr. Lourdes Ramos & Dr. Robert N. Bronn
Scott Richter & Monica Villalobos
Traditional Latin dancers welcomed guests to the event
The Exhibit
Latin dancing with local band Jaleo

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene
Visit Hospice of the Valley billboard

From Frontdoors Magazine

Style Unlocked: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Style Unlocked: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Creating Culture: An Architect, An Artist

Creating Culture: An Architect, An Artist

Cover Story: Brick by Brick

Cover Story: Brick by Brick

Next Doors: ‘Tis Better to Give

Next Doors: ‘Tis Better to Give

Back to Top