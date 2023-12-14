Desert Botanical Garden Celebrates Opening of Incredible Fernando Botero Exhibit

Desert Botanical Garden kicked off its new “Fernado Botero: El Maestro” exhibit on Oct. 5, 2023. This showing was made possible by a collaboration between the Garden and the Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA).

Presenting Sponsors: The Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation | SRP | Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture

Event Co-Chairs: Linda Norquist & Adriana Murrietta

Entertainment: Jaleo

Notable Moments: Every aspect of this special evening in the Garden was inspired by Colombian culture in celebration of renowned figurative artist and sculptor Fernando Botero. Authentic culinary delights, tropical drinks, rich coffees and decadent desserts were served at the outdoor party as guests took their turns entering the exhibit to experience the many large and impressive paintings on display. It was a “WOW” evening for all who attended.

Photos courtesy of Tim Trumble

Pamela Steele, Rob Loeb and Laura & Paul Lo Bianco

Mark Edwards, Steve & Robin Woodworth and Ann Ewen

Gabriela Urtiaga, Ken Schutz, Dr. Lourdes Ramos & Dr. Robert N. Bronn

Scott Richter & Monica Villalobos

Traditional Latin dancers welcomed guests to the event

The Exhibit