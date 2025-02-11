Visit Catholic Charities

Feb. 11, 2025

Dazzling Turn Out for Hushabye Nursery’s ‘An Evening Under the Stars’

Chantel Ainsworth & Andre Sargent with their sweet daughter Loyal

Supporters gathered on October 26, 2024, to be inspired by Hushabye Nursery’s Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star event at The Westin Kierland Golf Club.

Primary Sponsors: Casino Arizona & Valley Toyota Dealers

Emcee: Kyle Unfug

Auctioneer: Leticia Frye

Dollars Raised: $315,000

Notable Moments: The “Evening Under the Stars” event celebrated more than 800 babies and their families who have been assisted by the organization while raising funds to support Hushabye Nursery’s mission.  The evening featured a cocktail reception, followed by dinner, a live auction and a program that shared inspiring stories about the lives Hushabye Nursery has touched and the impact that the organization has had in the community.

 

Founder Tara Sundem & Emcee Kyle Unfug
The Welcome
Live Auction Giving
The Scene
