‘Dancing With the Stars’ Event for Armer Foundation a Night of Footwork & Fundraising

Danielle Miller & Manny Carmona Strut their Stuff!

Ashley Castle served as the backdrop for the Armer Foundation’s January 10, 2025, ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Event.

Presenting Sponsor: Spencer 4 Hire Roofing

Entertainment: AzAct Show Choir & DJ Pulse

Caterer: Moody Chefs

Notable Moments: The evening opened with a lively performance by the youth of AzAct Show Choir, the perfect transition into an evening of competitive dancing. Dancers trained with members of Fred Astaire Dance Studio and put their best foot forward and raise funds for the critical programs provided by the organization. Line dance instruction brought the crowd to their feet to dance the night away.

Photography courtesy of MoonLit Dreams Photography