Visit PHX Architecture (billboard)

March 4, 2025

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Event for Armer Foundation a Night of Footwork & Fundraising

Danielle Miller & Manny Carmona Strut their Stuff!

Ashley Castle served as the backdrop for the Armer Foundation’s January 10, 2025, ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Event.

Presenting Sponsor: Spencer 4 Hire Roofing

Entertainment: AzAct Show Choir & DJ Pulse

Caterer: Moody Chefs

Notable Moments: The evening opened with a lively performance by the youth of AzAct Show Choir, the perfect transition into an evening of competitive dancing. Dancers trained with members of Fred Astaire Dance Studio and put their best foot forward and raise funds for the critical programs provided by the organization. Line dance instruction brought the crowd to their feet to dance the night away.

Photography courtesy of MoonLit Dreams Photography

Monica Gellman & Nico Gastelum won the Mirror Ball Trophy!
Lisa Vargas & Mateusz Dorot
Maysen & Adam Barnes
Chris Meilinger & Hanna Pierce
David Vicente & Anastasia Karasova
John Winters with Dance Pro Maysen
Nathan Spencer, Founder Jennifer Armer & Donna Spencer
The Scene: Line Dance Instruction
Avatar photo

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene
Visit Catholic Charities

From Frontdoors Magazine

Winter 2025 Cover Story: Lessons in Love

Winter 2025 Cover Story: Lessons in Love

Next Doors: A Program with Heart

Next Doors: A Program with Heart

Bookmarked: Ken Snyder, DDS

Bookmarked: Ken Snyder, DDS

Kitchen Doors: Nature’s Friend, Beauty’s Blend

Kitchen Doors: Nature’s Friend, Beauty’s Blend

Back to Top