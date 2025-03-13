Visit Valleywise Health Foundation

March 13, 2025

‘Dance with Me’ Gala Evoked the Stunning Florals of Artist Frida Kahlo to Benefit Ballet Arizona

Addison Crawford, Ballet Arizona Artistic Director Daniela Cardim & Gala Chairman Stephen Hardy

The annual ‘Dance with Me’ gala to benefit Ballet Arizona was held on Friday, February 7, 2025, at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. The evening included a glimpse into the newest work to be commissioned by the company, which debuted later that week, Frida.

Gala Chair: Stephen Hardy

Honorees: Mary & Jeff Ehret

Hazel Hare Awards of Artistic Excellence: Ballet Arizona Dancers Luis Corrales & Leticia Endler

Gold Sponsors: Jeff & Mary Ehret | The PENTA Building Group | SRP

Entertainment: Excerpts from Frida: Nocturne & Adoro

Notable Moments: The gala began with an outdoor cocktail party in front of the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts entrance, where ballet enthusiasts enjoyed bites, drinks and the opportunity to enter the raffle for a trip to Rocky Point in Mexico. Next was the phenomenal program in the theater, which included two excerpts from the ballet, Frida, which debuted later that week. The costumes, the colors, the dancing all took your breath away! For the final part of the night, all took their seats in the lobby area, which had been converted into a ballroom of sorts. The music, bars, costume close-up display and menu of rich Southern American flavors was a delight for the senses. Kudos to Ballet Arizona for a unique evening of passion in so many forms!

Photos courtesy of Harley Bonham Photography

Honorees Jeff & Mary Ehret
Joseph & Sherilyn Sandor with Chris & Gina Sandor
Linda Herold & John Otto
Lee & Jim Pomush
Adrian & Carla Cohen
Katie Bargetto & Kat Hurd
Polly Olson, Tracy Olson, Amy Schiavoni, Kate Fassett & Vanessa Pomeroy
Marco Ceglie & Kristen Boilini
Mike & Barb Bolar with Adrienne & Jason Gain
Sandra & Gaby Cardenas
Adrienne Schiffner, Janet & John Melamed with Kathy Brumder
Peggy & Curt Ensign
John & Laura Polk
Leslie & Curt Smith
The Dancers with Addison Crawford & Stephen Hardy
Dominic Gagliano & Patricia Siroky
The Scene
A Sneak Peek into Frida! Image by Rosalie O’Connor
