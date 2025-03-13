‘Dance with Me’ Gala Evoked the Stunning Florals of Artist Frida Kahlo to Benefit Ballet Arizona

Addison Crawford, Ballet Arizona Artistic Director Daniela Cardim & Gala Chairman Stephen Hardy

The annual ‘Dance with Me’ gala to benefit Ballet Arizona was held on Friday, February 7, 2025, at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. The evening included a glimpse into the newest work to be commissioned by the company, which debuted later that week, Frida.

Gala Chair: Stephen Hardy

Honorees: Mary & Jeff Ehret

Hazel Hare Awards of Artistic Excellence: Ballet Arizona Dancers Luis Corrales & Leticia Endler

Gold Sponsors: Jeff & Mary Ehret | The PENTA Building Group | SRP

Entertainment: Excerpts from Frida: Nocturne & Adoro

Notable Moments: The gala began with an outdoor cocktail party in front of the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts entrance, where ballet enthusiasts enjoyed bites, drinks and the opportunity to enter the raffle for a trip to Rocky Point in Mexico. Next was the phenomenal program in the theater, which included two excerpts from the ballet, Frida, which debuted later that week. The costumes, the colors, the dancing all took your breath away! For the final part of the night, all took their seats in the lobby area, which had been converted into a ballroom of sorts. The music, bars, costume close-up display and menu of rich Southern American flavors was a delight for the senses. Kudos to Ballet Arizona for a unique evening of passion in so many forms!

Photos courtesy of Harley Bonham Photography

Honorees Jeff & Mary Ehret

Joseph & Sherilyn Sandor with Chris & Gina Sandor

Linda Herold & John Otto

Lee & Jim Pomush

Adrian & Carla Cohen

Katie Bargetto & Kat Hurd

Polly Olson, Tracy Olson, Amy Schiavoni, Kate Fassett & Vanessa Pomeroy

Marco Ceglie & Kristen Boilini

Mike & Barb Bolar with Adrienne & Jason Gain

Sandra & Gaby Cardenas

Adrienne Schiffner, Janet & John Melamed with Kathy Brumder

Peggy & Curt Ensign

John & Laura Polk

Leslie & Curt Smith

The Dancers with Addison Crawford & Stephen Hardy

Dominic Gagliano & Patricia Siroky

