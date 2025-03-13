‘Dance with Me’ Gala Evoked the Stunning Florals of Artist Frida Kahlo to Benefit Ballet Arizona
The annual ‘Dance with Me’ gala to benefit Ballet Arizona was held on Friday, February 7, 2025, at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. The evening included a glimpse into the newest work to be commissioned by the company, which debuted later that week, Frida.
Gala Chair: Stephen Hardy
Honorees: Mary & Jeff Ehret
Hazel Hare Awards of Artistic Excellence: Ballet Arizona Dancers Luis Corrales & Leticia Endler
Gold Sponsors: Jeff & Mary Ehret | The PENTA Building Group | SRP
Entertainment: Excerpts from Frida: Nocturne & Adoro
Notable Moments: The gala began with an outdoor cocktail party in front of the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts entrance, where ballet enthusiasts enjoyed bites, drinks and the opportunity to enter the raffle for a trip to Rocky Point in Mexico. Next was the phenomenal program in the theater, which included two excerpts from the ballet, Frida, which debuted later that week. The costumes, the colors, the dancing all took your breath away! For the final part of the night, all took their seats in the lobby area, which had been converted into a ballroom of sorts. The music, bars, costume close-up display and menu of rich Southern American flavors was a delight for the senses. Kudos to Ballet Arizona for a unique evening of passion in so many forms!
Photos courtesy of Harley Bonham Photography