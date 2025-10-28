‘CUREate’ Gala a Taste-Full Event For Chron’s & Colitis Foundation of Arizona

BY Frontdoors Media

Honoree Samantha Arko

On October 9, 2025 Warehouse 215 welcomed attendees of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of Arizona‘s annual CUREate Gala. The event offered an array of culinary options in support of those impacted by IBD.

Honorees: Samantha Arko & Rebecca McCollaum

Presenting Sponsor: Valley Toyota

Auctioneer: Anna Aja

Entertainment: Musician Stanley Serrano

Decor: Ashley Redick with MES Event Group

Caterer: M Culinary

Notable Moments: Guests were treated to the musical stylings of Stanley Serrano while being treated to a variety of international culinary stations and browsing the silent auction offerings. The Phoenix Junior IBD Board (benefitting Phoenix Children’s) Founder Samantha Arko and Rebecca McCollaum, APRN for their contributions to the community impacted by IBD. A video featuring National CEO Michael Osso spoke to the profound impact the organization is having in communities. Community advocate Ray Grace shared his compelling journey and his involvement with the organization. A competitive live auction featuring luxury getaways and unique experiences as well as a successful paddle raise helped raise funds that will allow the organization to continue provide education, resources and support to the patients and families affected by IBD.

Dr. Michael Mills with Honoree Rebecca McCollaum Lisa Jackson Presenting Sponsor Valley Toyota Dr. Brad Pasternak Board President Julie Bocks Ray Grace Sukki Jahnke and Linae Stoner Auctioneer Anna Aja