‘CUREate’ Gala a Taste-Full Event For Chron’s & Colitis Foundation of Arizona
On October 9, 2025 Warehouse 215 welcomed attendees of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of Arizona‘s annual CUREate Gala. The event offered an array of culinary options in support of those impacted by IBD.
Honorees: Samantha Arko & Rebecca McCollaum
Presenting Sponsor: Valley Toyota
Auctioneer: Anna Aja
Entertainment: Musician Stanley Serrano
Decor: Ashley Redick with MES Event Group
Caterer: M Culinary
Notable Moments: Guests were treated to the musical stylings of Stanley Serrano while being treated to a variety of international culinary stations and browsing the silent auction offerings. The Phoenix Junior IBD Board (benefitting Phoenix Children’s) Founder Samantha Arko and Rebecca McCollaum, APRN for their contributions to the community impacted by IBD. A video featuring National CEO Michael Osso spoke to the profound impact the organization is having in communities. Community advocate Ray Grace shared his compelling journey and his involvement with the organization. A competitive live auction featuring luxury getaways and unique experiences as well as a successful paddle raise helped raise funds that will allow the organization to continue provide education, resources and support to the patients and families affected by IBD.