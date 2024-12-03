Control Alt Delete Celebrates Special Announcement & ‘5 Years of Saving Lives’

Founder Laura Pahules & Rachel Perez

On October 5, 2024, supporters of Control Alt Delete gathered in Scottsdale to commemorate five years of dedication to empowering survivors of domestic violence. The ‘5 Years of Savings Lives’ event was a testament to the strength of the community built by the organization.

Notable Moments: The special afternoon included a very special announcement – organization founder Laura Pahules was revealed to be a 2024 L’Oréal Paris Woman of Worth honoree, the first ever from Arizona. The HBO Max video created to reveal this honor was a tribute to Laura’s unwavering dedication to helping domestic abuse survivors escape and live safer, brighter lives. The program also reinforced the need for the work being done by the 100% volunteer-run nonprofit as they reported that the organization is facilitating an average of 50 escapes a day with an increase anticipated over the holidays.

