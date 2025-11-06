Control Alt Delete Celebrates ‘6 Years of Saving Lives’

BY Frontdoors Media

Board members Sheila Flores, Leslie Horne, Ann Shealer & Martina Spears

On October 11, 2025 U of A Scottsdale hosted Control Alt Delete’s event to recognize ‘6 Years of Saving Lives’ to help people escape domestic violence by providing basic immediate needs to bridge the gap toward permanent independence.

Presenting Sponsor: Misty Virgil State Farm & O2True Water (Exceptional Water Systems)

Emcee & Entertainment: DJ Claudia Andrea

Caterer: Charcuterie from The Cellar and desserts by Simply Sierra Sweets

Notable Moments: An evening of remembrance, celebration and empowerment for the victims and families of domestic abuse. The event focused on honoring those who had been lost to domestic violence and ensuring support is available to those who may need assistance to achieve a secure environment. Community support for the organization abounded with a surprise Stanley pull, delightful swag bags and over 200 raffle items donated to benefit the organization which has helped thousands of individuals, children, pets, seniors and veterans escape abusive environments.

Board members Crystal and Corbin Reidy DJ Claudia Andrea and Martina Spears Raffle items

Charlotte Geisler, Laura Pahules & Allison Thomison Family Members of Jordin Castillo Family Members of Misty Pruitt