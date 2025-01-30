Coalition of Blacks Against Cancer Hosts a Lively ‘Night in New Orleans’ Gala

Judge Hatchett & Susan Casper

Coalition of Blacks Against Cancer hosted an exuberant New Orleans-themed and Mardi Gras-inspired event on September 28, 2024 at the Westin Kierland.

Honorees: Cancer Support Community – Rising Phoenix Award | Fred Taylor & The Southwest Prostate Cancer Foundation – Judge George Logan Spirit of the Fight Award | Pinkwellchick Foundation – The Barbra Watson-Riley Community Impact Award

Mardi Gras Sponsors: Arizona Complete Health & Fry’s Food Stores

Emcee: Susan Casper of AZ Family

Auctioneer: Subyn Novelle

Entertainment: Bad Cactus Brass Band & DJ Paul

Notable Moments: ‘A Night in New Orleans’ was an unforgettable evening of advocacy, awareness and allyship. The night kicked off with a lively dance line of cancer survivors entering the ballroom to the electrifying brass band. Judge Glenda Hatchett, TV personality and a passionate healthcare advocate, delivered an inspiring keynote address. Silent and live auctions contributed to the success of the event, while special guest former NBA star Eddie Johnson joined in celebrating resilience and community.