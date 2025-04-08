Circle the City’s Annual ‘Garden Tea’ Helps Hope Thrive

BY Frontdoors Media

Co-Chair Pat Simpson, Sister O’Sullivan & Co-Chair

Sandra Smith Christianna Reinhardt & Nasser Hajaig Wendy Nelson & Jacinta Sutphin Gayle Brannan, Sherri Thornton, Victoria Griffith & Andrea Cherevka Kelly Quinn with Stephanie Clark Teri Schumacher, Susanne Salazar, Lupe Camargo, Erin Alaimo & Tracy Ryan Amber Porter, Leila Garcia & Angelica Torrez Jana & Matthew Evans Shiya-Strephans Contracting Company Marion Kelly Olivia Fierro

On March 15, 2025, The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch set a charming scene for Circle the City’s annual ‘Garden Tea\’ event to raise funds to provide healthcare for unhoused members of the community.

Co-Chairs: Sandra Smith & Pat Simpson

Impact Sponsor: M. Janice Hogan-Schiltgen

Emcee: Olivia Fierro

Entertainment: Cocktail hour music by members of The Phoenix Symphony

Notable Moments: Supporters were welcomed by a delightful outdoor cocktail hour with a wine pull, silent auction and boutique shopping experience featuring local vendors. Inside the ballroom, guests enjoyed a lovely tea service-style luncheon. Founder Sister Adele O’Sullivan spoke about the history of the organization and the tremendous impact it has had on the community. A touching video featuring the success story of former patient Millie demonstrated the profound effect the organization has had in her journey. Several exciting announcements were shared, including Sister O’Sullivan’s induction into Arizona Historymakers, the inclusion of the organization in an upcoming caregiving documentary from Bradley Cooper and the 2026 opening of their third and largest 84-bed facility in East Mesa. Funds raised at the event will ensure they can continue their mission of delivering innovative healthcare solutions that compassionately address the needs of all individuals facing homelessness in Maricopa County.

Photos courtesy of Circle the City