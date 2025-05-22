Childsplay ‘World of Wonder’ Gala Sets the Stage in Support of Youth Theatre Programs
Childsplay held its annual event on March 29, 2025 at Caesar’s Republic Scottsdale. The ‘World of Wonder’ Gala featured an energetic evening of dining and dancing to benefit expanding the opportunities for and imaginations of valley youth.
Co-Chairs: Brian Guzman & Jack Luciano
Honorary Chairs: Vicki & Vernon Vaughn
Honorees: Billie Jo Herberger — It Takes a Village Award | Western Alliance Bank — Corporate Excellence Award
Presenting Sponsor: Western Alliance Bank
Entertainment: DJ Jane Vanderbuilt
Auctioneer: Subyn Novelle
Notable Moments: Attendees enjoyed cocktails and light bites while perusing a plethora of silent auction items around the pool. In the ballroom, the program highlighted the tremendous impact the organization has on valley youth through its productions, workshops and classes. Billie Jo Herberger was honored with an award for her commitment to arts in our community. Vicki and Vernon Vaughn were recognized for their tremendous support of the organization. A lively auction helped to raise funds that will allow the organization to further its mission of igniting imagination, wonder and joy by creating strikingly original theatre and learning experiences that inspire young minds to explore and soar.
Photos courtesy of Angelina & Augusto Herrera