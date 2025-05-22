Childsplay ‘World of Wonder’ Gala Sets the Stage in Support of Youth Theatre Programs

BY Frontdoors Media

Jack Luciano & Brian P. Guzman

Childsplay held its annual event on March 29, 2025 at Caesar’s Republic Scottsdale. The ‘World of Wonder’ Gala featured an energetic evening of dining and dancing to benefit expanding the opportunities for and imaginations of valley youth.

Co-Chairs: Brian Guzman & Jack Luciano

Honorary Chairs: Vicki & Vernon Vaughn

Honorees: Billie Jo Herberger — It Takes a Village Award | Western Alliance Bank — Corporate Excellence Award

Presenting Sponsor: Western Alliance Bank

Entertainment: DJ Jane Vanderbuilt

Auctioneer: Subyn Novelle

Notable Moments: Attendees enjoyed cocktails and light bites while perusing a plethora of silent auction items around the pool. In the ballroom, the program highlighted the tremendous impact the organization has on valley youth through its productions, workshops and classes. Billie Jo Herberger was honored with an award for her commitment to arts in our community. Vicki and Vernon Vaughn were recognized for their tremendous support of the organization. A lively auction helped to raise funds that will allow the organization to further its mission of igniting imagination, wonder and joy by creating strikingly original theatre and learning experiences that inspire young minds to explore and soar.

Photos courtesy of Angelina & Augusto Herrera

Rachel Wittenstein, Julie Wittenstein & Jon Gentry Natalie Moyes with Napoleon Ruby Farias & Lance Schlay Jeff & Leslie Rich, Michael Barnard &

Vincent VanVleet Justin Miller & Jack Luciano Honoree Billie Jo Herberger Honorary Chairs Vicki & Vernon Vaughn Jasmine Molina, Derek Molina, Lisa Molina, Michael Giavanti, Matthew Fenicle & Brian Guzman Patricia Araujo, Matthew Fenicle, Amy Moyes, Brian Guzman, Daney Lambesis & Neyda Javalera Deidre Krystek, Jack Luciano, Raul Siqueiros, Brian Pietz & Tanya Danley Steve Martin Dwayne Hartford DJ Jane Vanderbilt