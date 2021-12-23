Children’s Museum of Phoenix Goes Retro for Annual Gala

Notable Moments:

Guests were treated to a show by the

Retro Skaters as they skated to 80s hits and added the ultimate retro-tacular flare to the evening.

All proceeds from the Retro Recess Gala supports the Museum’s Every Child Program, which offers free/reduced admission to underserved children and their grown-ups. Each year, the Children’s Museum of Phoenix distributes 50,000 Every Child Passes.