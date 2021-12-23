Children’s Museum of Phoenix Goes Retro for Annual Gala
The Event: Retro Recess: The 2021 Children’s Museum Gala
The Cause: Children’s Museum of Phoenix Every Child Program
Event Date: November 6, 2021
Location: Children’s Museum of Phoenix
Presenting Sponsor: The Carol Critchfield Foundation
Entertainment: DJ Miss Mixx and The JJ’s Band
Caterer: Fabulous Food
Florist: Julia & the Boys Floral Creations
Notable Moments: Guests were treated to a show by the Retro Skaters as they skated to 80s hits and added the ultimate retro-tacular flare to the evening. All proceeds from the Retro Recess Gala supports the Museum’s Every Child Program, which offers free/reduced admission to underserved children and their grown-ups. Each year, the Children’s Museum of Phoenix distributes 50,000 Every Child Passes.
Photos courtesy of Children’s Museum of Phoenix