Dec. 23, 2021

Children’s Museum of Phoenix Goes Retro for Annual Gala

The Event: Retro Recess: The 2021 Children’s Museum Gala
 
The Cause: Children’s Museum of Phoenix Every Child Program
 
Event Date: November 6, 2021
 
Location: Children’s Museum of Phoenix
 
Presenting Sponsor: The Carol Critchfield Foundation
 
Entertainment: DJ Miss Mixx and The JJ’s Band
 
Caterer: Fabulous Food
 
Florist: Julia & the Boys Floral Creations
 
Dollars raised:  $258,000
 
Notable Moments: Guests were treated to a show by the Retro Skaters as they skated to 80s hits and added the ultimate retro-tacular flare to the evening. All proceeds from the Retro Recess Gala supports the Museum’s Every Child Program, which offers free/reduced admission to underserved children and their grown-ups. Each year, the Children’s Museum of Phoenix distributes 50,000 Every Child Passes.
 
Photos courtesy of Children’s Museum of Phoenix
  • Josh Wertlieb & Rebecca Light
  • Kory & Abby Leadon
  • Andrew & Andrea Stone
  • Gerald & Dawna Pitts
Fun on the Dance Floor!
The Retro Skaters!
Dinner Under the Stars in Downtown Phoenix

