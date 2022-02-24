Visit PHX Architecture (billboard)

Feb. 24, 2022

Childhelp Celebrates Historic Ties to the Military at 2022 Gala, Raises Over $5M

Event Chairs Budd & Laurie Florkiewicz with Co-Chairs Mike & Sheila Ingram

The Event: Childhelp Drive the Dream Gala

The Cause: Childhelp

Event Date: February 12, 2022

Location: The Phoenician Resort

Event Chairs: Sheila & Mike Ingram and Laurie & Budd Florkiewicz

Honorees: Ed Robson, Nellie Jackson Award | Jerry Colangelo, Childhelp Man of the World

Presenting Sponsors: Grimaldi’s Pizzeria & The Hebets Company 

Dollars Raised: $5 Million

Entertainment: Martin McBride, The Victory Belles, Rosevelt Rawls & Nate Nathan & the McDaddy-O’s

Emcee: Kathie Lee Gifford

Auctioneer: Trey Morris

Décor: Table Tops Design 

Notable Moments: Guests were moved by the powerful testimonies of Christina Ruiz, who gave her testimony of growing up in a traumatic and abusive foster care home before entering Childhelp’s programs, and Caleb Powers, whose life was transformed in Childhelp’s care and has gone on to become a U.S. Navy Counselor First Class Petty Officer. As a show of support, attendees raised their paddles to bid on seven auction packages and donate directly to Childhelp’s programs and services, raising $1,550,000 in the live auction alone.

 Photos courtesy of Phil Gudenschwager

Sara O’Meara, Budd Florkiewicz, Yvonne Fedderson & Laurie Forkiewicz
Kathie Lee Gifford
Honoree Ed Robson with Craig Jackson
Man of the World Honoree Jerry Colangelo with Dr. Ben Carson & Mike Ingram
Jim & Carol Hebets with Sara O’Meara & Yvonne Fedderson
Ivy & Joey Ciolli
Lisa Mesloh O’Hurley & John O’Hurley
Sheriff Paul Penzone & Veronica Penzone
Dr. Ben Carson, Candy Carson, Cheryl Ladd & Brian Russell
Bill Montgomery & Becky Montgomery
Bella Lambert, Rosevelt Rawls, Dallin Lambert
Martina McBride
Auctioneer Trey Morris
The Victory Belles
The USO themed ballroom!

