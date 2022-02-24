Childhelp Celebrates Historic Ties to the Military at 2022 Gala, Raises Over $5M

The Event: Childhelp Drive the Dream Gala

The Cause: Childhelp

Event Date: February 12, 2022

Location: The Phoenician Resort

Event Chairs: Sheila & Mike Ingram and Laurie & Budd Florkiewicz

Honorees: Ed Robson, Nellie Jackson Award | Jerry Colangelo, Childhelp Man of the World

Presenting Sponsors: Grimaldi’s Pizzeria & The Hebets Company

Dollars Raised: $5 Million

Entertainment: Martin McBride, The Victory Belles, Rosevelt Rawls & Nate Nathan & the McDaddy-O’s

Emcee: Kathie Lee Gifford

Auctioneer: Trey Morris

Décor: Table Tops Design

Notable Moments: Guests were moved by the powerful testimonies of Christina Ruiz, who gave her testimony of growing up in a traumatic and abusive foster care home before entering Childhelp’s programs, and Caleb Powers, whose life was transformed in Childhelp’s care and has gone on to become a U.S. Navy Counselor First Class Petty Officer. As a show of support, attendees raised their paddles to bid on seven auction packages and donate directly to Childhelp’s programs and services, raising $1,550,000 in the live auction alone.

Photos courtesy of Phil Gudenschwager

Sara O’Meara, Budd Florkiewicz, Yvonne Fedderson & Laurie Forkiewicz

Kathie Lee Gifford

Honoree Ed Robson with Craig Jackson

Man of the World Honoree Jerry Colangelo with Dr. Ben Carson & Mike Ingram

Jim & Carol Hebets with Sara O’Meara & Yvonne Fedderson

Ivy & Joey Ciolli

Lisa Mesloh O’Hurley & John O’Hurley

Sheriff Paul Penzone & Veronica Penzone

Dr. Ben Carson, Candy Carson, Cheryl Ladd & Brian Russell

Bill Montgomery & Becky Montgomery

Bella Lambert, Rosevelt Rawls, Dallin Lambert

Martina McBride

Auctioneer Trey Morris

The Victory Belles