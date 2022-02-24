Childhelp Celebrates Historic Ties to the Military at 2022 Gala, Raises Over $5M
The Event: Childhelp Drive the Dream Gala
The Cause: Childhelp
Event Date: February 12, 2022
Location: The Phoenician Resort
Event Chairs: Sheila & Mike Ingram and Laurie & Budd Florkiewicz
Honorees: Ed Robson, Nellie Jackson Award | Jerry Colangelo, Childhelp Man of the World
Presenting Sponsors: Grimaldi’s Pizzeria & The Hebets Company
Dollars Raised: $5 Million
Entertainment: Martin McBride, The Victory Belles, Rosevelt Rawls & Nate Nathan & the McDaddy-O’s
Emcee: Kathie Lee Gifford
Auctioneer: Trey Morris
Décor: Table Tops Design
Notable Moments: Guests were moved by the powerful testimonies of Christina Ruiz, who gave her testimony of growing up in a traumatic and abusive foster care home before entering Childhelp’s programs, and Caleb Powers, whose life was transformed in Childhelp’s care and has gone on to become a U.S. Navy Counselor First Class Petty Officer. As a show of support, attendees raised their paddles to bid on seven auction packages and donate directly to Childhelp’s programs and services, raising $1,550,000 in the live auction alone.
Photos courtesy of Phil Gudenschwager