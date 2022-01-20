‘Chihuly Celebration’ Launches Chihuly in the Desert Exhibit
The Event: Chihuly Celebration
The Cause: Desert Botanical Garden‘s Hazel Hare Center for Plant Science
Event Date: December 1, 2021
Location: Desert Botanical Garden
Event Chair: Rebecca Ailes-Fine
Catering: Fabulous Food Fine Catering & Events
Entertainment: Pink Martini featuring China Forbes, He Said She Said, Tony Duncan & Urban Electra
Notable Moments: This special evening served as the blockbuster opening of the Garden’s exhibit by renowned glass artist Dale Chihuly. The event raised funds for what will be the most sophisticated center in the Southwest for cactus and agave horticulture, conservation and research. Once fully built, education programs and exhibits in that space will set the international standard for community impact and public engagement.
Photos courtesy of Haute Photography