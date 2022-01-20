‘Chihuly Celebration’ Launches Chihuly in the Desert Exhibit

The Event: Chihuly Celebration

The Cause: Desert Botanical Garden‘s Hazel Hare Center for Plant Science

Event Date: December 1, 2021

Location: Desert Botanical Garden

Event Chair: Rebecca Ailes-Fine

Catering: Fabulous Food Fine Catering & Events

Entertainment: Pink Martini featuring China Forbes, He Said She Said, Tony Duncan & Urban Electra

Notable Moments: This special evening served as the blockbuster opening of the Garden’s exhibit by renowned glass artist Dale Chihuly. The event raised funds for what will be the most sophisticated center in the Southwest for cactus and agave horticulture, conservation and research. Once fully built, education programs and exhibits in that space will set the international standard for community impact and public engagement.

Photos courtesy of Haute Photography

Leslie Chihuly & Ken Schutz

Carter & Susan Emerson with Melani & Rob Walton

Lee Cohn, Tahnia McKeever, Carolyn O’Malley, Deborah Berkley, Amy Flood & Jan Lewis

Barbara & Don Ottosen

Auggie Bartning, Judy Davila, Orlando Cazarez, Irma Cazarez, Robert Raygoza and guest & Dr. Sharon Brady

Pink Martini featuring China Forbes performs on Sunset Plaza