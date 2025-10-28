‘Champions of Transformation’ Honors Commitment to Phoenix Youth

BY Frontdoors Media

Karen Johnson with Honorees Ron & Robin Hilgart

Supporters gathered on October 2, 2025 at On Jackson to celebrate Champions of Transformation, community members who give their time, expertise, resources and enthusiasm to benefit New Pathways for Youth program participants.

Wendell Cook Champions of Transformation: Ron & Robin Hilgart

Community Champion of Transformation: Trout Camp

Presenting Sponsor: Bell Bank

Gold Sponsor: Jana Sample

Auctioneer: Cassie Patris-Brown

Notable Moments: Guests were greeted with a lovely cocktail reception featuring a gorgeous charcuterie arrangement and delectable noshing. Saguaros Foundation President Braydon Dennis spoke about the legacy of beloved community member Chris Yakscoe and his commitment to New Pathways for Youth. Board Member Julie Johnson announced the creation of The Chris Yakscoe Enrichment Fund, which will enrich the lives of youth through unique experiences and programs. Scholarship recipient Pedro Portillo shared the significant impact that the programs and mentorship New Pathways have had on him. How consistency and stability helped change his trajectory and his desire to contribute to the mission as he continues into adulthood. The evening honored husband and wife Ron & Robin Hilgart for their service on the board and as mentors and advisers. The Trout Camp, a private community group, was also recognized for over $600k in contributions to the organization in the last decade. A competitive auction featuring pickleball experiences, an all-inclusive Mexican getaway, and a paddle raise helped ensure funds to allow the organization to keep serving youth through meaningful workforce opportunities, programs, and mentorship relationships.

Honorees – Trout Camp, Paul Seivert, Chad Gardemenn, Garrett Cook, David Piper, Kyle Kennedy, Karen Johnson, Brandon Paul, Skyler McCurdy, Jack Wentworth, Tanner Tignini, Jason Meszaros, Chris Beall, Jason Cook, Hunter Fattaleh, Jim Dew & Jake Gray Chairs Adaliz Gimenez and Josh Shade Braydon Dennis The Scottsdale Saguaros. From left, clockwise around table: Clayton Wolfe, Anthony Eulano, David Stull, Streator & Alison Bates, Sean Caldwell, Nick Hamati & Austin Meyer CEO Karen Johnson