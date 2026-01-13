‘Champion of the Year’ is the Greatest Show Benefitting Best Buddies
On November 6, 2025, Warehouse 215 transformed into a big top carnival to celebrate Best Buddies ‘Champion of the Year‘, highlighting the collective impact of community members committed to creating friendships and opportunities for people of all abilities.
Chair: Carmella Aja Gregory
Honorees: Daniel Garcia & Nevaeh Elizondo – Champion of the Year | Timothy Pascual – Excellence in Employment Award | Parker Lane – Leadership Legacy Award | Anaira Garcia & Baylee Giron – Spirit of Friendship Award
Title Sponsor: Absolute HCBS
Emcee: Tara Hitchcock
Auctioneer: Anna Aja
Entertainment: Performances by Empowered Theater + Arts
Caterer: M Culinary
Notable Moments: From the moment guests arrived, they were transported to the big top celebrating the friendships and fundraising cultivated by Best Buddies of Arizona. Carnival posters featuring the nominees lined the entryway and vibrantly colored, circus themed centerpieces including toy animals and boxes of animal crackers adorned the tables. A parade of nominees enjoyed a round of applause. Guests participated in an enthusiastic “best laugh” competition, and LaRichie Lamar and Empowered Theater + Arts performed Rewrite the Stars from The Greatest Showman. A rousing live auction and paddle resulted in funds that will support opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, inclusive living, and family support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).
Photos courtesy of Best Buddies