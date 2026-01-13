‘Champion of the Year’ is the Greatest Show Benefitting Best Buddies

BY Frontdoors Media

Heleana Davis with Olivia Chavez

On November 6, 2025, Warehouse 215 transformed into a big top carnival to celebrate Best Buddies ‘Champion of the Year‘, highlighting the collective impact of community members committed to creating friendships and opportunities for people of all abilities.

Chair: Carmella Aja Gregory

Honorees: Daniel Garcia & Nevaeh Elizondo – Champion of the Year | Timothy Pascual – Excellence in Employment Award | Parker Lane – Leadership Legacy Award | Anaira Garcia & Baylee Giron – Spirit of Friendship Award

Title Sponsor: Absolute HCBS

Emcee: Tara Hitchcock

Auctioneer: Anna Aja

Entertainment: Performances by Empowered Theater + Arts

Caterer: M Culinary

Notable Moments: From the moment guests arrived, they were transported to the big top celebrating the friendships and fundraising cultivated by Best Buddies of Arizona. Carnival posters featuring the nominees lined the entryway and vibrantly colored, circus themed centerpieces including toy animals and boxes of animal crackers adorned the tables. A parade of nominees enjoyed a round of applause. Guests participated in an enthusiastic “best laugh” competition, and LaRichie Lamar and Empowered Theater + Arts performed Rewrite the Stars from The Greatest Showman. A rousing live auction and paddle resulted in funds that will support opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, inclusive living, and family support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

Photos courtesy of Best Buddies

Champion of the Year Heleana Davis with Olivia Chavez

Chair Carmella Aja Gregory & Michael Gregory

Honoree Timothy Pascaul & Presenting Sponsor Bob Sowa with Midstate Mechanical

Board Chair Mike Kruse & Val Kruse

ACE Board Members Ivy Beaugy, Ashley Corbett, Abbey Kronenberg & Dana Feld

Efraen Amarillas and Sam Shimel

Meghan Cox and Sean Cox

Empowered Theater + Arts













