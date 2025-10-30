‘Center Stage Mosaic’ Gala Celebrates Culture and Artistry of Chandler Center of the Arts
Chandler Center of the Arts hosted its annual Center Stage Mosaic Gala on October 18, 2025. The evening was a delightful gathering of individuals, hues, textures, sights, sounds, and flavors representative of the culture-forward focused organization.
Event Chair: Ellie Watland
Honorees:
Mary Kay & James Patmos – Applause Award
Michael Pollack – Business Arts Award
Presenting Sponsor: Big Two Toyota of Chandler
Dollars Raised: > $150,000
Auctioneer: Sandra Bassett – Development Manager
Entertainment: Reception performance by ABCD Bollywood Dance, program performances by three Chandler High School tap dancers, vocal stylings from kid’s camp alumni Piper & Tatum Lorentz and a preview of upcoming work by artist in residence Ashli St. Armant. Closing recital from Caro Pieretto.
Caterer: Robert’s Catering
Notable Moments: Patrons were greeted by an energetic performance from ABCD School of Dance during the cocktail reception. The party then took center stage in the theater where guests enjoyed a variety of international cuisine offerings. An upbeat tap dance performance from three Chandler High School students and a lovely song from the Lorentz sisters entertained guests. Artist in Residence Ashli St. Armant gave a preview of her upcoming musical “Ordinary Folks.” Avid arts supporters Mary Kay & James Patmos and Michael Pollack were honored for their commitment to the furtherance of the arts in Chandler. A lively auction and paddle raise ensured the center can continue offering innovative artistic opportunities and programming to the community. The evening culminated with a delightful performance by Brazilian artist Caro Pieretto.
Photos by Tim Trumble Photography