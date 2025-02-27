Visit Grand Canyon Conservancy

Feb. 27, 2025

Center for the Rights of Abused Children’s ‘Hearts and Stars Unite’ Changes Stories From Heartbreak to Hope

Noa Bracy, Bayleigh Carter, Kelsey DeHaan, Megan DeHaan & Niki Woehler

On November 18, 2024, the Dorrance Sculpture Garden at Phoenix Art Museum set the stage for ‘Hearts and Stars Unite’ benefitting Center for the Rights of Abused Children.

Host Committee Chair: Carrie Ryerson

Presenting Sponsors: Coign, Messy Table Games, Pivotal Foundation, Shamrock Foods Foundation & Vizient

Dollars Raised: $350,000

Emcee: Carey Peña

Notable Moments: The beautiful evening under the stars was filled with emotion. The presence of children added to the night’s significance as sobering statistics about abuse and neglect in the foster care system — both in Arizona and beyond — were shared. Keynote speaker Tyrus of Fox News, who is also an author, comedian and former pro wrestler, was present for a VIP book signing and to share his personal story of abuse as a child. The ask? To be kind, ask questions and care about those in your community. 

Photos courtesy of Sandra Tenuto Photography

Tyrus with Francis & Dionne Najafi
Kent & Celia McClelland, Tommy Ryerson with Bob & Margy Beake
Dianna Soe Mint & Jan Hermsmeyer
Terese Barbetta & Dana Chapin
Michelle Arndt & Dana Fingleton
William & Helen Kasley
Emerson Knowles
Renee & Phil Giltner
Tyrus with Tucker Andersen
Darcy Olsen, Carey Peña, Catherine Putnam & David Aardsma
Danny Davis & Ophelia Olsen
About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
