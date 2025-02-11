Visit Scott Foust

Feb. 11, 2025

Cancer Support Community’s ‘Porch Party Denim & Diamonds’ Event Shines

Jay Swart & Carol Perry

On October 26, 2024 Cancer Support Community AZ’s Campus set the stage for their 21st Annual “Porch Party.”

Co-Chairs: Carol Perry & Jay Swart

Courage Sponsor: Plexus

Life Sponsor: Carol Perry & Jay Swart

Hope Sponsor: Burch & Cracchiolo

Emcee: Steve Conrad

Auctioneer: Subyn Novelle

Caterer: Artisan by Santa Barbara Catering

Notable Moments: This sold-out event was an array of rugged denim and radiant diamonds. The evening’s activities featured an auction option for everyone, including silent, online and an animated live auction. Guests enjoyed music and spirited line dancing led by TV personality Steve Conrad.  Donations received help fund statewide programs which support cancer patients, survivors and their loved ones.

 

Matt & Angela Canady with Lexi & Eric Kilstrom
Gerry Corrigan, Beth Stairs, Judy Phillips & Mike Burnett
Ed Bull, Will Fischbaugh & Brian Greathouse
Mike & Stephanie Hubbs with Tammy & Ben Carro, Carol Perry & Jay Swart
Rachel Largay-Blanchard & Austin Blanchard
Steve Farmer & Bonnie Cloy
Mark McGrew, Kerry McGrew, Patricia Chaildin, Madelynn Cole & Domanick Hope
Julie Dunnigan
Steve Conrad & Ann Roselle
Brandon Putman, Gary Freburger & Marie Freburger
Avatar photo

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene
Visit Molina billboard

From Frontdoors Magazine

Winter 2025 Cover Story: Lessons in Love

Winter 2025 Cover Story: Lessons in Love

Next Doors: A Program with Heart

Next Doors: A Program with Heart

Bookmarked: Ken Snyder, DDS

Bookmarked: Ken Snyder, DDS

Kitchen Doors: Nature’s Friend, Beauty’s Blend

Kitchen Doors: Nature’s Friend, Beauty’s Blend

Back to Top