Cancer Support Community’s ‘Porch Party Denim & Diamonds’ Event Shines

Jay Swart & Carol Perry

On October 26, 2024 Cancer Support Community AZ’s Campus set the stage for their 21st Annual “Porch Party.”

Co-Chairs: Carol Perry & Jay Swart

Courage Sponsor: Plexus

Life Sponsor: Carol Perry & Jay Swart

Hope Sponsor: Burch & Cracchiolo

Emcee: Steve Conrad

Auctioneer: Subyn Novelle

Caterer: Artisan by Santa Barbara Catering

Notable Moments: This sold-out event was an array of rugged denim and radiant diamonds. The evening’s activities featured an auction option for everyone, including silent, online and an animated live auction. Guests enjoyed music and spirited line dancing led by TV personality Steve Conrad. Donations received help fund statewide programs which support cancer patients, survivors and their loved ones.