Cancer Support Community Arizona’s ‘Porch Party’ Revs Up Enthusiasm To Support People Facing Cancer

BY Frontdoors Media

Cancer Support Community Arizona Staff

Cancer Support Community hosted their annual ‘Porch Party’ event on November 1, 2025. The gala featured a luxury car show of curated specialty autos, fundraising games, cocktails and tasty bites to support their mission of uplifting and strengthening people impacted by cancer by providing support, fostering compassionate communities, and breaking down barriers to care.

PreThrive Partner: Plexus

Emcee & Auctioneer: Subyn Novelle

Entertainment: Music and photo booth provided by AZ Mix Masters

Caterer: Santa Barbara Catering

Notable Moments: The community focused event featured an evening of dining, dancing, and fundraising under the stars. From perusing luxury vehicles to trying their luck at a key toss and remote car races, attendees enjoyed a light hearted evening while supporting people and families who are navigating their cancer journeys. In person and video testimonials demonstrated the life changing services the organization provides, from art classes to therapy, the organization provides an assuring, supportive community for those navigating the challenges a cancer diagnosis are experiencing all free of charge. Participant Lita described her experience with the organization as ‘This was the best thing that could have happened to me. I come every week for art class. It’s therapeutic. It’s where I connect, where I heal, where I give back. It is the air that I breathe’ while participant Donna said ‘Here, I can be open about everything I feel. I don’t have to guard myself. This is another home for me. Another family.’ The auction featured unique travel destinations, and A Suns Suite Experience, wine pulls and a silent auction raised funds to ensure no on in Arizona faces cancer alone. Guests continued the festivities dancing the night away under the stars.

Photos courtesy of Cancer Support Community Arizona



Sponsor Representatives From Plexus Julie Dunnigan Arizona Cancer Support Community Staff Subyn Novelle The After Party