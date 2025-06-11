Brophy’s Annual ‘Perfected in Love’ Themed Fashion Show Celebrates Class of 2025

BY Frontdoors Media

Hastings Brislin with his mom Anne Brislin & Erica Cozby with her son Catcher Cozby

On April 11, 2025, the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn set the runway for Brophy College Preparatory’s annual “Fashion Show,” recognizing the Brophy graduating class of 2025. The event was a celebration of the accomplishments of these young men over the past four years.

Co-Chairs: Anne Brislin & Erica Cozby

Presenting Sponsor: Neiman Marcus

Funds Raised: $700,000+

Senior Fashions by: 7 for All Mankind | AG Jeans | American Eagle | Carter’s Men’s Clothing | Dillard’s | Hammer Made | Hugo Boss | Johnnie-O | King & Duck | Manor | Mizzen and Main | Mr. Formal | Nick’s Menswear | One Five One | Paige | Peter Millar | Rag & Bone | Shady Rays | State and Liberty | Tommy Bahama | Travis Mathew | Vineyard Vines | Vuori

Invocation: Reverend Bill Muller, S.J.

Notable Moments: Energy was high as Brophy College Preparatory families and friends arrived to support the senior class of 2025 for their rite of passage, the annual fashion show and luncheon. After the sunny reception filled with luxury raffle items and the pop-up team wear shop, guests were escorted down to the ballroom through a tunnel of over 275 cheering seniors. The Neiman Marcus presentation was flawless and filled with the latest “Art of Fashion” looks for spring and summer. Following lunch service, the seniors took to the runway wearing ensembles from over 28 local retailers as well as their sports gear. And the grand finale? Roses for their moms!

Christy Minor, Kelly Miller & Ali Workman Gail Zimmerman, Melissa Buckley, Lindell Millar, Lisa Meyer, Lisa Roman & Heather Miller Becky Farley, Charlotte Shaff & Rebecca Fleming Dan Blue, Rose Blue, Mary Hammi, Hope Blue & Ann Blue Joe Parenza, Gary Mitchell, Chance Cozby & Stein Koss Tavia & Jeff Moore Backstage with the Hockey Team 2026 Co-Chairs Ashley Staples & Andrea Tumialan Roses for Mom!

