March 6, 2025

‘Brighter Tomorrow’ Luncheon Shines a Light on 90 Years of Community Stewardship by Jewish Family & Children’s Service

Jolene & Harvey Weisblat

 

Jewish Family & Children’s Service celebrated 90 years of strengthening the community, bringing hope and healing to the most vulnerable children, teens and adults during their January 17, 2025, “Brighter Tomorrow” luncheon. The theme of “Honoring Our Past, Embracing Our Future” was omnipresent as guests gathered at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn. 

Event Chairman: Peter Moraga

Family Ambassadors: Peter Buseck | The Lodestar Foundation | Nancy & Kevin Rhein | Valerie & Herschel Richter | Sonora Quest Laboratories

Keynote Speaker: Andrew Bridge, Author & Children’s Rights Advocate 

Notable Moments: Guests were welcomed by a moving tribute video titled “Celebrating 90 Years of Impact,” which detailed the organization’s growth and achievements. Rabbi Aviva Funke & Reverend Katie Sexton conducted an invocation, calling upon attendees to treat one another with compassion and to answer our individual calls to service. JFCS President & CEO Lorrie Henderson provided insight into the challenges and opportunities facing the community today. In a moving testimonial, keynote speaker Andrew Bridge spoke about his personal experience in the foster care system and the vital role organizations like Jewish Family & Children’s Service play in protecting youth from experiencing the types of traumas he was exposed to throughout his adolescence. A second tribute video titled “Empowering Lives, Building Futures” featured personal stories from community members impacted by the organization.

Photos courtesy of Jewish Family & Children’s Service

Chairman Peter Moraga
Anita & Jerome Gutkin
Enid & Michael Seiden
Keynote Speaker Andrew Bridge
Reverend Katie Sexton & Rabbi Aviva Funke
Svetlana Reznikova-Steinway, her mother & Matthew Steinway
JFCS Client Donielle Lopez
Anita & Jerome Gutkin and their Guests
Janice Dinner and her Guests
