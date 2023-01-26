‘Brainiac Bash’ Filled with Honors & Dancing Stars

The Event: 2023 Brainiac Bash

The Cause: Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona

Event Date: January 14, 2023

Location: Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia

Chair: Kathryn Pidgeon

Honorees: Letitia Frye – Woman of Courage | Brandon Lee – Man of Courage | Missy Byrd – Courageous Veteran | Bryan Danielson – Courageous Athlete

Presenting Sponsors: Jerry Bisgrove / Stardust Foundation

Dance Performances by: Bob Lavinia, Angie Hallier & Lindsay James with their Fred Astaire Paradise Valley Professionals

Judges: Dr. Dina Shacknai, Lin Sue Flood & Johnjay Van Es

Emcee: Kyle Kittleson

Auctioneer: Anna Aja

Notable Moments: The second-annual Brainiac Bash was filled with festive moments and heartfelt stories of perseverance. The honorees shared incredible and personal stories of their experiences with brain trauma that evoked the importance of support programs offered by the Alliance. Tributes filled the air as guest toasted with “The Tish” cocktail by Tito’s Handmade Vodka and cheered on the celebrity dancers who gave it their all in support of the special mission.

Photos courtesy of Lori Krenzen Photography and Carl Schultz/SchultzDigital

Brie Danielson & Carrie Martz

Letitia Frye – Woman of Courage

Brandon Lee – Man of Courage

Bryan Danielson – 2023 Courageous Athlete

Kyle Kittleson & Kathryn Pidgeon

Jonathan Hancock, 2022 Courageous Veteran

Brooke & Rob Leach

Aimee Piller & Carrie Muecke

The Dancers: Igor Ustymovych & Angie Hallier, Sasha Fedorova & Bob Lavinia, Lindsay James & Oleksii Ihnatov

The Judges – Lin Sue Flood, Dina Shacknai & Johnjay Van Es

Joyce Loggins, Mary, John & Kathy Laurinaitis, Maddie Colace, Brie & Bryan Danielson with Jimmy & Mandi Yuan

Stewart Horejsi, Dina Shacknai, Stacey Romano & Ed ‘Fast Eddie’ Sandidge

Sarah Dellarocco, Subyn Novelle, Anna Aja, Letitia Frye, Tamara Dooley, Kelee Lee Walton & Patricia McLemore

The Scene