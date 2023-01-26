‘Brainiac Bash’ Filled with Honors & Dancing Stars
The Event: 2023 Brainiac Bash
The Cause: Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona
Event Date: January 14, 2023
Location: Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia
Chair: Kathryn Pidgeon
Honorees: Letitia Frye – Woman of Courage | Brandon Lee – Man of Courage | Missy Byrd – Courageous Veteran | Bryan Danielson – Courageous Athlete
Presenting Sponsors: Jerry Bisgrove / Stardust Foundation
Dance Performances by: Bob Lavinia, Angie Hallier & Lindsay James with their Fred Astaire Paradise Valley Professionals
Judges: Dr. Dina Shacknai, Lin Sue Flood & Johnjay Van Es
Emcee: Kyle Kittleson
Auctioneer: Anna Aja
Notable Moments: The second-annual Brainiac Bash was filled with festive moments and heartfelt stories of perseverance. The honorees shared incredible and personal stories of their experiences with brain trauma that evoked the importance of support programs offered by the Alliance. Tributes filled the air as guest toasted with “The Tish” cocktail by Tito’s Handmade Vodka and cheered on the celebrity dancers who gave it their all in support of the special mission.
Photos courtesy of Lori Krenzen Photography and Carl Schultz/SchultzDigital