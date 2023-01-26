Visit Phoenix Tech

Jan. 26, 2023

‘Brainiac Bash’ Filled with Honors & Dancing Stars

Mark West, Kathryn Pidgeon & Ben LaCorte

The Event: 2023 Brainiac Bash

The Cause: Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona

Event Date: January 14, 2023 

Location: Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia 

Chair: Kathryn Pidgeon 

Honorees: Letitia Frye – Woman of Courage | Brandon Lee – Man of Courage | Missy Byrd – Courageous Veteran | Bryan Danielson – Courageous Athlete

Presenting Sponsors: Jerry Bisgrove / Stardust Foundation

Dance Performances by: Bob Lavinia, Angie Hallier & Lindsay James with their Fred Astaire Paradise Valley Professionals

Judges: Dr. Dina Shacknai, Lin Sue Flood & Johnjay Van Es

Emcee: Kyle Kittleson

Auctioneer: Anna Aja

Notable Moments: The second-annual Brainiac Bash was filled with festive moments and heartfelt stories of perseverance. The honorees shared incredible and personal stories of their experiences with brain trauma that evoked the importance of support programs offered by the Alliance. Tributes filled the air as guest toasted with “The Tish” cocktail by Tito’s Handmade Vodka and cheered on the celebrity dancers who gave it their all in support of the special mission.

Photos courtesy of Lori Krenzen Photography and Carl Schultz/SchultzDigital

Brie Danielson & Carrie Martz
Letitia Frye – Woman of Courage
Brandon Lee – Man of Courage
Bryan Danielson – 2023 Courageous Athlete
Kyle Kittleson & Kathryn Pidgeon
Jonathan Hancock, 2022 Courageous Veteran
Brooke & Rob Leach
Aimee Piller & Carrie Muecke
The Dancers: Igor Ustymovych & Angie Hallier, Sasha Fedorova & Bob Lavinia, Lindsay James & Oleksii Ihnatov
The Judges – Lin Sue Flood, Dina Shacknai & Johnjay Van Es
Joyce Loggins, Mary, John & Kathy Laurinaitis, Maddie Colace, Brie & Bryan Danielson with Jimmy & Mandi Yuan
Stewart Horejsi, Dina Shacknai, Stacey Romano & Ed ‘Fast Eddie’ Sandidge
Sarah Dellarocco, Subyn Novelle, Anna Aja, Letitia Frye, Tamara Dooley, Kelee Lee Walton & Patricia McLemore
The Scene
Fun on the Dance Floor!

