| November 11, 2025

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley White Lotus Themed ‘Club Brunch’ a Midday Vacay

BY Frontdoors Media

Jonathan Leon, Austin Pahnke, Lauren Becker, Gary Martinez, Andrew Leger, Tim Emory, Chelsey Krisay, Bradley Johnson, Drew Sampson & Alan Houston

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley hosted their annual Club Brunch event on October 18, 2025 at On Jackson. The White Lotus inspired event indulged attendees with resort-like experiences to benefit Valley youth.

Title Sponsor: Fore the Kids

Auctioneer: Brett Higgins

Notable moments: From check-in to sign-out, guests were treated to a midday tropical getaway. Attendees perused curated shopping experiences from hand-rolled cigars to boutique apparel and tequila tastings, while enjoying craft cocktails and indulgent brunch bites. Youth of the Year Junior Beltran spoke about the pivotal role the organization played in his life, providing a safe place to grow and explore his interests. Silent and live auctions, along with a lively paddle raise, generated funds that allow the organization to continue empowering young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible members of the community.

The Scene
