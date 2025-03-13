Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley Rock Out for Today’s Kids, Tomorrow’s Stars at ‘Youth of the Year’ Celebration

2025 Youth of the Year Honorees

The Arizona Biltmore was decked out in its finest rock-n-roll adornments as the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley celebrated their 2025 ‘Youth of the Year’ awards and special acknowledgement of longtime supporter Glenn Pahnke on March 1, 2025.

Co-Chairs: Linda Little & Basil Zaidi

Honorees: Glenn Pahnke

Youth of the Year Honorees: Amaya Gomez, Angello Porter-Johnson, Laylah Ramsey, Miguel Moctezuma, Gabriel Garcia, Koleson Cox, Alexis Garibay, Evani Grijalva, Junior Beltran, Brandon Rivas & Laysha Fing

Title Sponsor: Amplify Capital Group

Dollars Raised: $3.7 million

Emcee: Rich Berra of iHeart Radio

Auctioneer: Jim Jungers

Entertainment: Cocktail reception music by Kiyoya Trio, national anthem performed by Zack Egan, ballroom music by William Joseph and after-party music provided by the Rich Berra Band.

Notable Moments: Guests stepped out in style, pairing their finest attire with fashionable sneakers to celebrate the inspiring young individuals representing 11 Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley locations at the annual event. The ballroom was transformed into a vibrant concert experience rivaling top music festivals in energy and excitement. The evening kicked off with an electrifying performance of the national anthem by guitarist Zack Egan, setting the stage for a night of unforgettable moments. Attendees enjoyed a special “Behind the Music” video filmed at the Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences, which featured the Youth of the Year recipients alongside honoree Glenn Pahnke, emcee Rich Berra and organization CEO Marcia Mintz. The video also included a moving musical performance by the Youth of the Year, adding a deeply personal touch to the celebration. Renowned pianist, composer and former Youth of the Year William Joseph captivated the audience with live performances honoring his friend and mentor Glenn Pahnke. Youth of the Year recipients Amaya, Laylah and Angello delivered heartfelt speeches sharing how the organization has shaped their lives and aspirations for the future. The energy soared during a competitive live auction and paddle raise to generate vital funds to support the organization’s mission. Thanks to the generosity of attendees, more young people — especially those who need it most — will have the opportunity to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible members of the community.

Photos courtesy of Mark Skalny Photography

Event Co-Chairs Basil Zaidi & Linda Little

Honoree Glenn Pahnke

Corey Saba Basha Michael Basil

Marcia Mintz, William Joseph & The Pahnke Family

Youth of the Year Winner Amaya Gomez

Youth Honoree Junior Youth Honoree Laylah

Musician Zach Egan

CEO Marcia Mintz

Emcee Rich Berra