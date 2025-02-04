Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley Hosts Inaugural ‘Club Brunch’ 

Title Sponsor Representatives Fore The Kids

On October 19, 2024, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley hosted its first “Club Brunch” event at Mountain Shadows Resort.

Title Sponsor: Fore the Kids

Auctioneer: Subyn Novelle

Notable Moments: The “Club Brunch” event highlighted the power of coming together for a worthy cause. Guests enjoyed a delectable brunch in a stunning setting while browsing an array of curated shopping vendors. Each vendor generously donated a portion of their sales back to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley, adding to the spirit of giving that defined the day. Guests enjoyed a DJ and saxophone performances on the patio, an exciting live auction and paddle raise. This remarkable event showcased the community’s commitment to empowering local youth and set the stage for an enduring tradition.