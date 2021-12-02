Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale Receive Surprise Devin Booker Grant at ‘Live & Local’ Event
The Event: Live & Local
The Cause: Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale
Event Date: October 24, 2021
Location: Desert Ridge Marketplace
Presenting Sponsor: Tiffany & Bosco
Entertainment: Checker’d Past, Violinist Bruce Kirkwood and DJ Sheade
Notable Moments: More than 1,000 attendees were greeted by kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale and enjoyed food and beverage samples from more than 45 restaurants and vendors. The big surprise? The presentation of a $100,000 Devin Booker Starting Five grant from Phoenix Suns Charities!
Photos courtesy of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale
