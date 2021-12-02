Visit Barrett-Jackson Leaderboard

Dec. 2, 2021

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale Receive Surprise Devin Booker Grant at ‘Live & Local’ Event

The Event: Live & Local 

The Cause: Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale

Event Date: October 24, 2021

Location: Desert Ridge Marketplace

Presenting Sponsor: Tiffany & Bosco

Entertainment: Checker’d Past, Violinist Bruce Kirkwood and DJ Sheade

Notable Moments: More than 1,000 attendees were greeted by kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale and enjoyed food and beverage samples from more than 45 restaurants and vendors. The big surprise?  The presentation of a $100,000 Devin Booker Starting Five grant from Phoenix Suns Charities! 

Photos courtesy of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale

Mike Bosco, Judy & Mike Shano & Amanda Bosco
Dametrius Phillips, Jazzmyn Sells, Will Sells & Amy Sells
Lance & Tiffany Broberg with Rodney & Sasha Glassman
David Lorsch, Cindy Lubin, Paul Baker, Ivan Gilreath & Greg Kilroy
Amanda & Mark Bosco with Ivan Gilreath
Checker’d Past Band
Club Kids greeting attendees

