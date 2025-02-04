Visit Grand Canyon Conservancy

Feb. 4, 2025

Boyce Thompson Arboretum’s Centennial Celebration Culminates in ‘Green Gala’

Paul Luna & Gema Luna with Patricia Garcia Duarte & Jesse Duarte

Boyce Thompson Arboretum’s century-old garden served as the perfect backdrop for their centennial celebration ‘Green Gala’ on October 19, 2024 to honor the splendor at the base of PicketPost Mountain.

Honorees: Republic Services – Climate Action Award & Copper Corridor Blight Busters in collaboration with Gila County – Sustainable Community Award

Emcee & Auctioneer: Dusty Klink

Entertainment: The Nash Jazz Club

Décor: Event Rents

Caterer: M Culinary Concepts

Notable Moments: The special centennial highlights included a proclamation from Governor Katie Hobbs recognizing Boyce Thompson Arboretum Day on October 5, 2024 as a testament to the century of commitment to research, education and conservation. A captivating live auction featured 10 works from the Spiny Splendor art installation exhibit created by local artists. These larger-than-life displays showcased the hedgehog cactus (Echinocereus fasciculatus var. boyce-thompsonii), appropriately named after Colonel William Boyce Thompson.

Photos courtesy of Boyce Thompson Arboretum

Nic Smith, Patricia Garcia Duarte, Verma Pastor & Lisa Gonzales
Charlotte Thomas & Town of Superior Mayor Mila Besich
Jesse Duarte, Patricia Garcia Duarte with Milena & Tony Astorga
Joseph Giacobazzi, Matt Johnson & Kent Ennis
Board Member Bryan Seppala
Board Chair Jared Langkilde
Kim Gray, Executive Director
Auctioneer Dusty Klink
Shelly Esque Bids Away
Live Jazz Provided by The Nash
The Scene
