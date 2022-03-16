‘Bottles for BizTown’ Raises Over $41K for Youth Programs
The Event: Bottles for BizTown
The Cause: Junior Achievement of Arizona
Event Date: February 25, 2022
Location: Junior Achievement of Arizona
Title Sponsor: Eddie Knows Loans
Dollars Raised: $41,000+
Notable Moments: Members of the community gathered at Junior Achievement of Arizona to celebrate the 4th annual JA Bottles for BizTown. Together, they enjoyed wine tastings from a variety of wineries, delicious food, games, auctions and raffles. The funds raised will provide JA programs to more than 1,200 Arizona students so that they become motivated to stay in school, inspired to make a difference, knowledgeable about money and hopeful about their future.
Photos provided by Junior Achievement of Arizona
More in: Society