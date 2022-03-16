‘Bottles for BizTown’ Raises Over $41K for Youth Programs

The Event: Bottles for BizTown

The Cause: Junior Achievement of Arizona

Event Date: February 25, 2022

Location: Junior Achievement of Arizona

Title Sponsor: Eddie Knows Loans

Dollars Raised: $41,000+

Notable Moments: Members of the community gathered at Junior Achievement of Arizona to celebrate the 4th annual JA Bottles for BizTown. Together, they enjoyed wine tastings from a variety of wineries, delicious food, games, auctions and raffles. The funds raised will provide JA programs to more than 1,200 Arizona students so that they become motivated to stay in school, inspired to make a difference, knowledgeable about money and hopeful about their future.

Photos provided by Junior Achievement of Arizona

Sam Alpert with Eddie & Janely Gomez

Sherman Dyal

Ashley Whelihan & Bri Tournas

Raffle Winner Maureen Argus

Miriam Robles, Eve Gomes, Maricela Campa, Elizabeth Clements & Lauren Ward

Emcee Kelly Rabbits

Chris Landers, Anne Landers, Denise Light, Brandon Light & Nicole Gino