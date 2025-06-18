Boots & Bling-Themed ‘Bite Nite’ Event Raises Record-Breaking $550K for ALS Arizona

BY Frontdoors Media

Honoree David Majure with Catherine Anaya

ALS Arizona presented a fun and interactive “Bite Nite 2025” with a Western twist on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at Chateau Luxe. The event was filled with culinary stations and the famous “fork award” was on the line, as guests voted for the best bite in the room while enjoying the program.

Co-Chairs: Doreen & Rob Meyncke

Hope Award Honoree: David Majure

Presenting Sponsor: Vision Collective

Fork Award Grand Prize: Creations in Cuisine

Culinary Stations: Bourbon & Bones | Chateau Luxe | Creations in Cuisine Catering | Heidi’s Events | Kona Grill | Ling & Louie’s | One Handsome Bastard | Portillo’s | Sikora | Texas Roadhouse

Dollars Raised: Over $550,000

Emcees: Catherine Anaya & Larry Gaydos

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Entertainment: American Highwaymen

Florals: Holiday Blooms

Notable Moments: After a fun-filled reception, ALS Arizona CEO Taryn Norley kicked off the event from stage with a heartfelt welcome to all who came to support the cause. Special guests Robert Meyncke and Board Chair Dr. Robert Bowser shared recent groundbreaking achievements and “on-the-cusp assistive technologies” being developed right here in the Valley to support ALS patients. Speakers Matt Mahle and Kelly McDermid courageously shared their personal fights against this debilitating disease and the difference that ALS Arizona has had in supporting and encouraging them to embrace life through resilience and a “NEVER GIVE UP” attitude. Letitia Frye then brought down the house, helping to raise over $550,000 with her fiery appeal to the crowd in support of the amazing work being done for ALS treatment. Throughout the evening, the American Highwaymen set the stage on fire with country favorites as attendees enjoyed western-inspired appetizers, drinks, desserts and other treats. As the almost-full-moon gracefully rose above the north Phoenix desert, the evening concluded with spirted line-dancing, sumptuous coffee concoctions, tasty treats and embraces of goodbye, one couldn’t help but reflect on the camaraderie and genuine care that is the heart of this amazing organization.

Photos courtesy of ALS Arizona and Neill Fox