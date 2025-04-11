‘Disco in the Desert’ Benefits Child Crisis Arizona, Raises Over $1M Under the Stars

BY Frontdoors Media

Honoree Yvonne DeBeauville, Taylor Hill & Honoree Roger Hill

Child Crisis Arizona held its annual gala with a disco theme on March 29, 2025, at the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn. Guests donned their groovy best at this 70s-inspired evening and raised funds to make a difference in the lives of vulnerable children and families across our community.

2025 Legacy of Love Honorees: Roger Hill & Yvonne DeBeauville

Lead Sponsors: General Dynamics

Dollars Raised: Over $1 million

Entertainment: The JJ’s Band

Emcee: Carey Peña of Inspired Media 360

Notable Moments: Guests came to boogie at “Disco in the Desert,” a far-out night in support of Child Crisis Arizona. Under the desert stars, they sipped dazzling mirror ball cocktails, tried their luck at casino games and watched live painting demonstrations before grooving to their tables to enjoy a stellar three-course dinner. Luis, a participant in the extended foster care program, shared how the organization transformed his life thanks to the help of his success coach, Marrtell, who also spoke. Their inspiring words sparked a wave of generosity, with guests lifting their paddles to raise more than $1 million to provide brighter futures for children, youth and families in Arizona. But the night was far from over — the Saturday night fever kept burning as guests disco danced to funky-fresh favorites at the after-party.

Photos courtesy of Janelle Etzel

Michele Hammer, Megan McNamee & Mike Hammer Jacquelyn Le Shihadeh & Chris Shihadeh Buddy & Theresa Goldman, Stephen & Fran Sinclair with Jayne &George Hiller Bruce Samuels, Leah Dines, Torrie Taj, Sarah & Dan McDermott Craig Broderick, Melissa Lovely & Justin Duran Justin Duran, Torrie Taj, Lisa Ricci & EJ Hughes Julie Peterson, Jeff Peterson, Leah Dines, BJ Dines, Brian Snyder, Tara Snyder, Josh Leitz, Kehau Leitz Emily Ganem & Lola Duvey Parker Ganem, Emily Ganem, Erika Moore, Julie Moore, Jerry Moore, Alex Taylor, James Taylor, Kaden Ganem, Lola Duvey & Tony Reynolds Montie & Patty Pace