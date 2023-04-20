Board of Visitors Presents New Class of 2023 Flower Girls
The Event: 108th Annual Charity Ball
The Cause: The Board of Visitors
Event Date: April 1, 2023
Location: JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn
Charity Ball Chair: Laura Westfall
Decor & Flowers: White House Design Studios
Notable Moments: Tradition prevailed as the Board of Visitors hosted nearly 800 guests at the 108th Annual Charity Ball. The highlight of the evening was the presentation of 41 Flower Girls under the beautiful night sky, followed by dinner and dancing in the ballroom. Molly Bland, Chairman of The Board of Visitors, stated: “Support of our Annual Charity Ball allows us to award grants to healthcare programs in the Phoenix area that are chronically underfunded. This year alone, the BOV granted over one million dollars to organizations that follow our mission of serving the healthcare needs of women, children and the elderly.” Cheers to this beautiful and meaningful Valley tradition!
Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios