April 20, 2023

Board of Visitors Presents New Class of 2023 Flower Girls

Gracie Chester & Todd Chester, Molly Markam & Andy Markham with John Wentworth & Maggie Wentworth

The Event: 108th Annual Charity Ball

The Cause: The Board of Visitors

Event Date: April 1, 2023

Location: JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn 

Charity Ball Chair: Laura Westfall

Decor & Flowers: White House Design Studios

Notable Moments: Tradition prevailed as the Board of Visitors hosted nearly 800 guests at the 108th Annual Charity Ball. The highlight of the evening was the presentation of 41 Flower Girls under the beautiful night sky, followed by dinner and dancing in the ballroom. Molly Bland, Chairman of The Board of Visitors, stated: “Support of our Annual Charity Ball allows us to award grants to healthcare programs in the Phoenix area that are chronically underfunded. This year alone, the BOV granted over one million dollars to organizations that follow our mission of serving the healthcare needs of women, children and the elderly.” Cheers to this beautiful and meaningful Valley tradition!  

Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios

Cindy Good, Lana Holmes, Laura Westfall, Molly Bland & Sarah Shannon
Karrin Taylor Robson with Olivia, Elizabeth & William Taylor
Whitney Heglie & Brooke Kopp
Wade Stooks, Mike Warren, Sam Fox, Brian Frakes, Sam Hardwig & Ben Irwin
Jane Roig, Elizabeth Saba, Cindy Good, Chevy Humphrey, Judi Goldfader & Ardie Evans
Tanner Tremaine, Greysen Tass, Grifan Fair, Jake Francis, Logan Wilson, Brooke Fair, Isabella Tass, Brittany Tremaine, Alexandra Wilson, Chase Jones & Brayden Tass
Molly Markham, Nancy Langmade, Olivia Charles, Ava Hilsabeck & Sophia Kohrs
Lily Hackbarth & Harrison Hackbarth
Ryan, Tatum & Michelle Zerbib
Sam Hardwig, Kristin Day Hardwig, Allison Irwin, Kari Denk & Ben Irwin
Kim Conley with Diane, Tatum & Michelle Zerbib
Tatiana Treasure & Matthew Treasure
Noelle Peterson & Erik Peterson
Simone Ritchie & Thomas Ritchie
Lauren Vanderwey & Mike Vanderwey
Morgan Ulrich & Chris Ulrich
Gracie Chester & Todd Chester
Brooke Lehr & Todd Lehr
Madigan Moran, Nicolette Moyes & Elle Mullard
Grace Allen with John Allen & Eva Allen
Isabella Tass & Darren Tass
Nikki Black, John & Colleen Lomax, JoAn Chong, Claira Chong, Maya Allmendinger, Milan Sewell, Annablee Winssinger & Mia Valente
James, Brooke & Madeline Kopp with Bella Quinn and Ainsley & Emmy Kopp
Kimberly Peterson, Ashton Bates, Noelle Peterson & Jennifer Kiernan
Laine Kenly & Steven Kenly
Jane Dannerbeck & John Dannerbeck
David Mullard & Elle Mullard
Ava Shields & Charles Shields
The Daisy Chain
