Board of Visitors Presents New Class of 2023 Flower Girls

The Event: 108th Annual Charity Ball

The Cause: The Board of Visitors

Event Date: April 1, 2023

Location: JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn

Charity Ball Chair: Laura Westfall

Decor & Flowers: White House Design Studios

Notable Moments: Tradition prevailed as the Board of Visitors hosted nearly 800 guests at the 108th Annual Charity Ball. The highlight of the evening was the presentation of 41 Flower Girls under the beautiful night sky, followed by dinner and dancing in the ballroom. Molly Bland, Chairman of The Board of Visitors, stated: “Support of our Annual Charity Ball allows us to award grants to healthcare programs in the Phoenix area that are chronically underfunded. This year alone, the BOV granted over one million dollars to organizations that follow our mission of serving the healthcare needs of women, children and the elderly.” Cheers to this beautiful and meaningful Valley tradition!

Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios

Cindy Good, Lana Holmes, Laura Westfall, Molly Bland & Sarah Shannon

Karrin Taylor Robson with Olivia, Elizabeth & William Taylor

Whitney Heglie & Brooke Kopp

Wade Stooks, Mike Warren, Sam Fox, Brian Frakes, Sam Hardwig & Ben Irwin

Jane Roig, Elizabeth Saba, Cindy Good, Chevy Humphrey, Judi Goldfader & Ardie Evans

Tanner Tremaine, Greysen Tass, Grifan Fair, Jake Francis, Logan Wilson, Brooke Fair, Isabella Tass, Brittany Tremaine, Alexandra Wilson, Chase Jones & Brayden Tass

Molly Markham, Nancy Langmade, Olivia Charles, Ava Hilsabeck & Sophia Kohrs

Lily Hackbarth & Harrison Hackbarth

Ryan, Tatum & Michelle Zerbib

Sam Hardwig, Kristin Day Hardwig, Allison Irwin, Kari Denk & Ben Irwin

Kim Conley with Diane, Tatum & Michelle Zerbib

Tatiana Treasure & Matthew Treasure

Noelle Peterson & Erik Peterson

Simone Ritchie & Thomas Ritchie

Lauren Vanderwey & Mike Vanderwey

Morgan Ulrich & Chris Ulrich

Gracie Chester & Todd Chester

Brooke Lehr & Todd Lehr

Madigan Moran, Nicolette Moyes & Elle Mullard

Grace Allen with John Allen & Eva Allen

Isabella Tass & Darren Tass

Nikki Black, John & Colleen Lomax, JoAn Chong, Claira Chong, Maya Allmendinger, Milan Sewell, Annablee Winssinger & Mia Valente

James, Brooke & Madeline Kopp with Bella Quinn and Ainsley & Emmy Kopp

Kimberly Peterson, Ashton Bates, Noelle Peterson & Jennifer Kiernan

Laine Kenly & Steven Kenly

Jane Dannerbeck & John Dannerbeck

David Mullard & Elle Mullard

Ava Shields & Charles Shields

The Daisy Chain