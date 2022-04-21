Board of Visitors Charity Ball Presents 40 Flower Girls
The Event: The Board of Visitors 107th Annual Charity Ball
The Cause: The Board of Visitors
Event Date: April 2, 2022
Location: JW Marriott Camelback Inn
Charity Ball Chair: Shannon Jones | Vice Chair: Susan Tymins
Notable Moments: Once again, the Camelback Inn was the gorgeous backdrop as the sun set during the traditional cocktail hour. The committee donned gowns in shades of blue matching the starry Arizona night sky that emerged in time for the presentation of the 2022 class of Flowers Girls. Inside the ballroom, the traditional Daisy Chain dance kicked off the dinner and dancing late into the evening.
Photos courtesy of Steve Yap
