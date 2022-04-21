Visit Drewett Works

April 21, 2022

Board of Visitors Charity Ball Presents 40 Flower Girls

The Board of Visitors 2022 Flower Girls

The Event: The Board of Visitors 107th Annual Charity Ball

The Cause: The Board of Visitors            

Event Date: April 2, 2022

Location: JW Marriott Camelback Inn

Charity Ball Chair: Shannon Jones | Vice Chair: Susan Tymins

Notable Moments:  Once again, the Camelback Inn was the gorgeous backdrop as the sun set during the traditional cocktail hour. The committee donned gowns in shades of blue matching the starry Arizona night sky that emerged in time for the presentation of the 2022 class of Flowers Girls. Inside the ballroom, the traditional Daisy Chain dance kicked off the dinner and dancing late into the evening.   

Photos courtesy of Steve Yap

Susan Tymins, Shannon Jones, Patti Tucker & Prue Brito
Allee & Larry Anderson
Lauren & Chris Yeung
Mike & Shelley Dupuy with Julie & David Rauch
Katie Cummings, Polly Fitz-Gerald, Christine Fortman, Chris Epstein, Kathy Rosenzweig, Michelle Georgeoff, Liz Frakes & Prue Brito
Sandy Katzman & Alexis Glascock
Lauren & Ken Ashton
Flower Girl Escorts
2022 Flower Girls

