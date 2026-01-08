Blossoming Friendships Abound at Phoenix Sister Cities ‘Mayor’s International’ Gala

BY Frontdoors Media

Co-Chairs Gary Jackson & Oscar De las salas

On October 17, 2025, the Château Luxe welcomed more than 500 distinguished guests along a red carpet surrounded by the Circle of Flags, proudly representing Phoenix’s 11 Sister Cities. The prestigious Mayor’s International event and formal dinner was themed “Blossoming Friendships.” The evening celebrated the Phoenix Sister Cities organization and its ongoing commitment to fostering meaningful relationships between the people of Phoenix and communities around the world, advancing friendship, peace, and prosperity through protocol, diplomacy, and cultural exchange.

Event Chair: Oscar De las salas & Gary Jackson

Honorees: Dionne & Francis Najafi, and Cheryl & Jahm Najafi – Global Citizen Award | Barrow Neurological Foundation – Global Leadership Award

Honorary Chairs: Mayor Kate Gallego

Emcee: Catherine Anaya

Entertainment: Guests were greeted by “The Lion” from Dynamic Martial Arts & Phoenix Youth Symphony Orchestras, VIP Reception featured live music from ZAZU West, dinner featured accompaniment from The Phoenix Symphony with a medley of songs from all Phoenix Sister Cities and Mariachi Pasion closed the event performing during the dessert reception.

Caterer: Curated by Chef Markus Ford & executed by Château Luxe Resident Chef Maurice Gordon & team

Florist: Galeria Floral by Omar Santillan

Notable Moments: Guests arrived in classic black-and-white attire or traditional national costumes honoring their countries of origin. The venue was adorned throughout, in elegant champagne tones with glowing candelabras, blossoming artificial trees, and floral wall projections, creating a truly one-of-a-kind environment honoring the evening’s awardees and celebrating the rich cultural vibrancy of the ever-evolving, multicultural City of Phoenix. The Najafi Family and Barrow Neurological Institute were recognized for their tremendous commitment to the city of Phoenix and its important role in fostering international relationships. The Phoenix Symphony, Phoenix Youth Symphony, ZAZU West, and Mariachi Pasion provided entertainment throughout the evening that showcased unique attributes of the Sister Cities. During the cocktail hour, celebrity mixologist Colton Brock presented his award-winning signature cocktail. For dinner, guests embarked on a distinguished culinary journey, with artfully prepared appetizers, culminating in an exquisite multi-course meal and indulgent desserts, each dish inspired by the diverse flavors of Phoenix’s 11 global Sister Cities. The meal was accompanied by a tasty selection of Arizona wines provided by Los Milics. The evening concluded with a festive birthday celebration and spirited performances by Mariachi Pasión.

Photos Courtesy of Scott Foust

Honorees Cheryl & Jahm Najafi, Mayor Kate Gallego with Honorees Francis & Dionne Najafi Dr. Mitch Sayare, Honoree Barrow Neurological Foundation, Dr Michael T Lawton and Mayor Kate Gallego Chiko Swiney & Co-Chair Oscar De las salas Dr. Oliver & Sharon Harper Lisa & Howard Bell Linda Herold & John Otto Todd Koishigawa, Chloe & Susan Hwang Renae Rico & Alfredo jose Molina Joe & Sylvia Shoen Markus Ford, Mayor Kate Gallego & Pat Bondurant Christopher Gross & Jamie Hormel Lisa Pagel & Richard Sanderson Dr. Korwyn Williams & Rick McCartney Guest with Jack McCain Ana Tello & Jeremy Mikolajczak Kesha Hodge Washington Board Member Dr. Michele Halyard & Kevin Robinson Omar Santillan, Irma Orozco Deihl & Co-Chair Oscar De las salas Commissioner and Board Member Hon. Bruce Meyerson Rita Marko