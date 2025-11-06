‘Birdies, Bubbles & Brunch’ For First Tee Provides Chic Fun & Games in Support of Youth Empowerment

BY Frontdoors Media

Hosted at Grass Clippings at Rolling Hills on October 16, 2025, First Tee’s ‘Birdies, Bubbles & Brunch’ celebrated confidence, character, and courage while raising funds to support the next generation of Game Changers through the sport of golf.

Co-Chairs: Amy Louis & Laura Ingram

Presenting Sponsor: PXG

Funds Raised: $115k

Emcee & Auctioneer: Karie Dozer

Entertainment: Morning golf clinic, Health & Beauty lounge, boutique golf shopping experiences, massages, mocktails and the PXG 2025 Fall Collection Runway Show

Fashion Show Hair & Makeup: Rouge & Wright Makeup Artistry in partnership with Honeydrip

Notable Moments: The event’s signature charm was its seamless blend of golf and glamour, a course-to-cocktail experience designed to celebrate women who lift each other up while empowering the next generation of Game Changers. The morning began with an all-star team of LPGA and PGA professionals leading a golf clinic. Over 100 women participated, many of whom picked up a golf club for the first time. Those not participating in the clinic enjoyed an equally vibrant experience in the Health & Beauty Lounge. Christa Steele was the Inspirational Guest Speaker and spoke to the impact the game of golf has had on her personal and professional life. Throughout, heartfelt moments and stories of empowerment demonstrated the deeply personal effect the program has on its youth participants and their families. The PXG 2025 Fall Collection Runway Show, featuring First Tee – Phoenix youth, alums, coaches, and moms as models, stole the show. A paddle raise and custom clutch raffle helped raise funds that will allow the organization to empower kids and teens through the game of golf.

Photos courtesy of Mark Skalny

Alice Bazlen, Laura Titus, Mary Jo Grogan & Cathy Reahard Clinic Participtants Driving Range Program participants, parents & coaches as runway models with Renee Parsons (front, center)