‘Big Night Out’ Platinum Party for Big Brother Big Sisters Celebrates 70 Years of Mentorship

Jay Swart & Carol Perry

On March 7, 2025, the Westin Kierland served as the setting for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona annual ‘Big Night Out’ Platinum Party celebrating 70 years in Arizona and the powerful mentorships the organization provides for valley youth.

Event Chairs: Colin Tetreault & Jenny Holsman Tetreault | Dr. Suzy Stein & Fernando Perez

Bigs of the Year: Jamal Galloway – Big Brother of the Year | Michele Mitchel – Big Sister of the Year | Natalie Emery & Matt Manoogian – Big Couple of the Year | Site Big of the Year – Dennay King

Leading Event Sponsors: Cocktail Reception – Fry’s Food Stores & Pharos Foundation | After-Party Sponsor – 4EVER Young Anti-Aging Solutions

Emcee: Paul Horton of Arizona’s Family

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Entertainment: Arthur Murray Dancers & The Instant Classics Band

Notable Moments: The night was a celebration of 70 years of caring adults mentoring Valley children in need of someone who is trusted, caring and a safe place. Jazz violin and upbeat music provided a vibrant welcome for attendees dressed in stylish black, white and silver in recognition of the platinum celebration. The organization is currently serve over 2,000 kids, yet President & CEO Luis Vega stressed that the need is great with over 300 “Smalls” awaiting a match with a “Big.” A lively fundraising paddle raise preceded an exuberant dance floor at the after-party. Funds raised at the event will help match more youth with impactful adult mentors.

Photos courtesy of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona

Little Brother Ethan with Matt Manoogian & Natalie Emery

Andy & Amy Walters with Ainsley Aydelott

Noelle Bish, Aimee Johnson & Idaly Paez

Dan & Paris Scobie

Heidi Johnson & Debbie Zetich

Co-Chairs Fernando Perez & Suzy Stein

Co-Chair Jenny Holsman Tetreault

Kaycee Villalobos

President & CEO Luis Vega

Ian Schwartz & Paul Horton

The Scene

The Violin Welcome