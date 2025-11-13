‘Believe in Change Gala’ — A Journey of Transformation Benefitting Chrysalis

BY Frontdoors Media

Co-Chair & Hosts Mark & Terry Krivoruchka

Mirabel Golf Club set a beautiful backdrop for Chrysalis‘ annual ‘Believe in Change Gala’ on October 18, 2025. This event supported helping families break free of relationships riddled with fear and violence, and discover confidence, resilience and hope.

Co-Chair: Mark Krivoruchka, Jackie Yoder & Amy Sexton

Hope Sponsors: BOK Financial & Freeport-McMoRan

Emcee: Vanessa Araiza

Auctioneer: Yve Rojas

Notable Moments: Attendees enjoyed a delicious dinner while hearing how Chrysalis has directly impacted survivors and their communities. Michelle Cox’s personal story is a testament of empowerment, demonstrating how individuals can heal and their extraordinary capacity to help not only those who may be experiencing similar issues, but also to work with those who may be the cause of harm to others. A live auction and paddle raise helped secure funds that will allow the organization to provide comprehensive resources, confidential support, free information, and accessible help to those experiencing domestic violence.

Photos by Margaret Planeta Photography

Co-Chairs Jackie Yoder & Amy Sexton Board: Dan Capote, Dr. Kathy Scott, Katie Casper, Allison Weyer, Amy Sexton, Mark Krivoruchka, Lindsey Fiore, Karla Wahlgren, Robert Rozek, Tracy Donahue & Jackie Yoder Michelle Cox & family Shalyn & Adam Baker Ryan Post, Chris Kane & Guest Sarah Casey, Jackie Yoder, Johanna Fierstein, Yolanda Rodriguez, Michelle Cox, Alex Barnes, Carrie Geisler, Zach Goldstein & Sean Segers Emcee Vanessa Araiza