‘Believe in Change Gala’ — A Journey of Transformation Benefitting Chrysalis
Mirabel Golf Club set a beautiful backdrop for Chrysalis‘ annual ‘Believe in Change Gala’ on October 18, 2025. This event supported helping families break free of relationships riddled with fear and violence, and discover confidence, resilience and hope.
Co-Chair: Mark Krivoruchka, Jackie Yoder & Amy Sexton
Hope Sponsors: BOK Financial & Freeport-McMoRan
Emcee: Vanessa Araiza
Auctioneer: Yve Rojas
Notable Moments: Attendees enjoyed a delicious dinner while hearing how Chrysalis has directly impacted survivors and their communities. Michelle Cox’s personal story is a testament of empowerment, demonstrating how individuals can heal and their extraordinary capacity to help not only those who may be experiencing similar issues, but also to work with those who may be the cause of harm to others. A live auction and paddle raise helped secure funds that will allow the organization to provide comprehensive resources, confidential support, free information, and accessible help to those experiencing domestic violence.
Photos by Margaret Planeta Photography