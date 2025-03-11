Visit Fabulous Food

March 11, 2025

Banner Health Foundation WISH Presents Annual ‘Breathe, Balance & Brunch’

A WISH Board Welcome!

On November 17, 2024, Banner Health Foundation held its third annual ‘Women’s Wellness Retreat,’ a series of curated experiences aimed to encourage health and well-being. The event benefitted Women Investing in Science & Health (WISH), an organization that promotes and supports women’s and family health by offering evidence-based research, trusted resources and leading-edge educational opportunities.

Co-Chairs: Phylis Kirk & Stephanie Goodman

Presenting Sponsor: Sonora Quest Laboratories

Education Presenters: Keynote Speaker: Debra Wickman, MD | Speakers: I-Hui Chiang, MD| Leah Brown, MD,  FAAOS | Jordan Abbott, MD

Catering: The Joy Bus

Notable Moments: The event provided attendees with a welcoming space to connect with like-minded individuals, businesses and health experts. Speakers covered a range of topics tailored to women’s health, including hormones, peptides and supplements, heart health, musculoskeletal concerns during peri- to post-menopause and skin cancer prevention. Beyond the discussions, participants engaged in various wellness activities such as chair yoga, golf simulation, guided meditation and sound-bowl healing. Fitness-focused sessions offered practical advice for staying active while traveling and many guests took advantage of relaxing 10-minute chair massages. Proceeds from the event will support innovative programs that make a direct impact on women and their families within the community.

Photos courtesy of WISH

Phyllis Kirk & Stephanie Goodman
Jen Lentsch, Debbie Lentsch, Veronica Gold & Sharon Kellogg
Keynote Speaker Dr. Debra Wickman
Dr. Radha Gopalan Led the Guided Meditation
Golf Swing Simulator
Seated Yoga
Sound Bowl Healing Therapy
Catering by The Joy Bus
The Scene
