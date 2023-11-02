Banner Children’s Patient Shines at ‘Pulse of the City’

On Oct. 14 at the Omni Scottsdale Resort, The Banner Health Foundation’s signature gala, Pulse of the City Soiree, raised funds for Banner’s youngest patients at the three Banner Children’s medical centers in Mesa, Glendale and Tucson.

Presenting Sponsor: CureIS Healthcare Inc.

Banner Children’s Healthy Hero Award Recipient: Piper Powell & The Powell Family

Emcee: Jody Oehler

Auctioneer: Anna Aja

Dollars Raised: $1.25 million

Notable Moment: The evening started with a cocktail hour that included a performance by Urban Electra, the famous mystery box wall and photo experiences, including a 360º photo booth. Following cocktail hour, the group enjoyed dinner and a presentation by emcee Jody Oehler, pediatric intensivist and emergency medicine physician Dr. Rahul Chawla, and auctioneer Anna Aja. The star of the night was 8-year-old honoree Piper Powell. Diagnosed with neuroblastoma at age 6, Piper fought through 24 months of cancer treatment with a smile on her face. Today, Piper is in remission and the fifth Banner Children’s Healthy Hero Award winner.

Jeffrey & Lisa Stone

Lamont & Charlene Yoder

Susan & Mike Anable

Jody Oehler

Mia McPoland

Shawn Alexander

The team from Bank of America

The elegant table settings

Urban Electra

The Hamptons Band