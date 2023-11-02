Visit Catholic Charities

Nov. 2, 2023

Banner Children’s Patient Shines at ‘Pulse of the City’

Star patient Piper Powell and her parents

On Oct. 14 at the Omni Scottsdale Resort, The Banner Health Foundation’s signature gala, Pulse of the City Soiree, raised funds for Banner’s youngest patients at the three Banner Children’s medical centers in Mesa, Glendale and Tucson.

Presenting Sponsor: CureIS Healthcare Inc.

Banner Children’s Healthy Hero Award Recipient: Piper Powell & The Powell Family

Emcee: Jody Oehler

Auctioneer: Anna Aja

Dollars Raised: $1.25 million

Notable Moment: The evening started with a cocktail hour that included a performance by Urban Electra, the famous mystery box wall and photo experiences, including a 360º photo booth. Following cocktail hour, the group enjoyed dinner and a presentation by emcee Jody Oehler, pediatric intensivist and emergency medicine physician Dr. Rahul Chawla, and auctioneer Anna Aja. The star of the night was 8-year-old honoree Piper Powell. Diagnosed with neuroblastoma at age 6, Piper fought through 24 months of cancer treatment with a smile on her face. Today, Piper is in remission and the fifth Banner Children’s Healthy Hero Award winner. 

Jeffrey & Lisa Stone
Lamont & Charlene Yoder
Susan & Mike Anable
Jody Oehler
Mia McPoland
Shawn Alexander
The team from Bank of America
The elegant table settings
Urban Electra
The Hamptons Band
The Photo Booth Scene

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene
Visit Hospice of the Valley billboard

From Frontdoors Magazine

Charity Spotlight: A ‘Light to the Nations’

Charity Spotlight: A ‘Light to the Nations’

Creating Culture: An Architect, An Artist

Creating Culture: An Architect, An Artist

A 2nd Act: Winning the Cultural Tug-of-War

A 2nd Act: Winning the Cultural Tug-of-War

Key to the Good Life: Homemade for the Holidays

Key to the Good Life: Homemade for the Holidays

Back to Top