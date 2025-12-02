‘Banner Ball’ Raises $3.3M For Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center

BY Frontdoors Media

Co-Chairs Suzi Hilton & Mari Lederman

On November 1, 2025, 800 supporters gathered in their finest attire at the Arizona Biltmore to celebrate and support the many contributions of Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center Arizona. The ballroom was lavishly adorned for an evening of community, cocktails, philanthropy and dancing in support of Banner Health Foundation and its mission.

Honorees: David Paul, MD, Emily Grade, MD & Matthew Urlickson, MD — Inaugural Physician Honoreed

Presenting Sponsor: CureIS Healthcare Inc.

Funds Raised: $3.3M

Emcee: Craig Shoemaker

Auctioneer: Jacqueline Towers-Perkins

Entertainment: Live music from The Hamptons

Decor: Dang! Fine Rentals & Prim Rentals

Florals: White House Design Studio

Notable Moments: The decadent event welcomed attendees to celebrate the slate of inaugural physician honorees, who were recognized for their vision, dedication and impressive reputations for consistently providing patient-focused, compassionate care. A highlight of the evening was the announcement of a $1 million gift from The Larry Fitzgerald Foundation to support Banner MD Anderson’s breast cancer program. This contribution has enabled the opening of the Carol Fitzgerald Breast Health Center in honor of Larry’s late mother Carol, who passed away from breast cancer in 2003. Guests continued the festivities into the night with a lavish afterparty featuring dancing to live music performed by The Hamptons. Funds raised will support a range of important needs, including patient care, research and clinical trials, technology, supportive services for patients and survivors, and community outreach.

Photos courtesy of Scott Foust

