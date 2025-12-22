Baller Dream Foundation Annual ‘Dinner of Dreams’ A Community Celebration
On November 14, 2025, Caesar’s Republic hosted guests in support of Baller Dream Foundation at the ‘Dinner of Dreams,’ bringing the community together to celebrate courageous ballers, honor dedicated partners, and raise critical funds to support the foundation’s mission.
Honorees: Carly Parkhill – Volunteer Award, DeTamasos – Presenting Sponsor & Mayo Clinic – Standout Table Sponsor
Presenting Sponsor: DeTommoso Family
Funds Raised: Funds raised: $325k+
Emcee: Frank DeBlasi
Auctioneer: Anna Aja
Entertainment: Live music performed by Rock Lobster
Florist: Cactus Flower – Cactus Cares
Notable Moments: The glamorous event featured an array of silent auction items with something for everyone. A highlight of the evening was the participation of eight past “ballers”, program participants and dream recipients who all raised their paddles to support “fund a dream” to pay it forward to those who are experiencing similar journeys. The organization also recognized longtime supporters who have made so many dreams possible. A paddle raise and live auction helped secure funds that will allow the organization to continue supporting pediatric and young adult cancer warriors, ages 0-29, through treatment, remission, and beyond.
Photos courtesy of Dana Gibbons