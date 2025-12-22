Baller Dream Foundation Annual ‘Dinner of Dreams’ A Community Celebration

BY Frontdoors Media

Frank DeBlasi & Honoree Carly Parkhill

On November 14, 2025, Caesar’s Republic hosted guests in support of Baller Dream Foundation at the ‘Dinner of Dreams,’ bringing the community together to celebrate courageous ballers, honor dedicated partners, and raise critical funds to support the foundation’s mission.

Honorees: Carly Parkhill – Volunteer Award, DeTamasos – Presenting Sponsor & Mayo Clinic – Standout Table Sponsor

Presenting Sponsor: DeTommoso Family

Funds Raised: Funds raised: $325k+

Emcee: Frank DeBlasi

Auctioneer: Anna Aja

Entertainment: Live music performed by Rock Lobster

Florist: Cactus Flower – Cactus Cares

Notable Moments: The glamorous event featured an array of silent auction items with something for everyone. A highlight of the evening was the participation of eight past “ballers”, program participants and dream recipients who all raised their paddles to support “fund a dream” to pay it forward to those who are experiencing similar journeys. The organization also recognized longtime supporters who have made so many dreams possible. A paddle raise and live auction helped secure funds that will allow the organization to continue supporting pediatric and young adult cancer warriors, ages 0-29, through treatment, remission, and beyond.

Photos courtesy of Dana Gibbons

Baller Gabbi, Baller Ally, Frank DeBlasi, Baller Nolan, Baller Allie, Molly Mychaels, Baller Tashina, Paige Maddux, Baller Crystal, Tonya Gollotte Chicago Title Agency The Noble Agency Tawny Costa & Guests Baller James Dore & Family Hansen Family Jordann & Preston Price Brittany Luong & Laura Madden Parkhill Family Baller Tashina Smith, Frank DeBlasi & Baller James Dore